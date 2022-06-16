Look out for Launchpad at Event Tech Live 2022

Event Tech Live (ETL) London, the brand’s flagship show, moves to ExCel in November and its acclaimed Launchpad initiative will make the trip too.

Launchpad does the crucial introductions between next generation event tech and industry buyers/investors, running alongside is the globally acclaimed Launchpad Competition.

A trigger for countless success stories, the Launchpad competition is open exclusively to start-up exhibitors, organisers have taken steps to heavily subsidise the area with help from sponsors and supporters giving new tech maximum exposure for minimum investment.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Inspiration and innovation in event tech isn’t the exclusive preserve of practiced businesses. The Launchpad competition at ETL is there to highlight best ideas from any kitchen, any basement, any office, anywhere.”

Joe Atkinson, director and co-founder of speaker management software specialist Lineup Ninja, a 2018 winner, says: “We introduced the company at Event Tech Live’s Launchpad competition four years ago.

“Just the opportunity to show our product to the judges was valuable, but we got several more important benefits from taking part. Pitching in front of a live audience on the main stage was great exposure, putting us in front of a number of industry buyers.

“There were several profile-boosting prizes and a good few trade press articles about our win too, but just being in the running was a story we could use to promote our brand via our own – and more importantly – via Event Tech Live’s social media channels.

“Taking part in the competition was an entirely positive experience and I’d recommend it to any event tech start-up. Particularly if, like us, you’re bootstrapping your initiative, it’s a very cost-effective way to gain brand exposure. On top of that, we met several industry contacts who we now count as friends.

“If you’re thinking about entering, just do it. You have nothing to lose.”

The Launchpad competition is open to exhibitors in Event Tech Live 2022’s Launchpad zone.

The industry will vote, three technology providers will be shortlisted and announced on the first day of Event Tech Live 2022, November 16th.

Each shortlisted company will have the opportunity to deliver a presentation on Day 2 in front of a live audience and an expert panel of judges – who between them will decide the Gold, Silver and Bronze order, with significant prizes for each.

The entry form and all supporting detail is here: https://forms.gle/DiPDE69kdmUs642B6

Entries must be received by 31st July 2022.