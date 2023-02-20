London’s hottest production studios, Sugar Studios, announces new female-led team

Top of Article

– Associate Director Jo Wallace leading the growing team of creatives

– Clients include Dior x Harrods, Palace Skateboards x Calvin Klein, Lethal Bizzle, Nike, Mimi Webb, Disney, John Lewis and many more

– Spaces include one of London’s biggest infinity coves, a green screen and a huge rehearsal space perfect for West End productions

– Studios are brainchild of MDM Props Limited directors

– Event licence means new venture for the studios into events, including Sofar Sounds gigs

Multi-purpose event and production space, Sugar Studios, has today announced several new hires and promotions, including Jo Wallace returning to the studios as Associate Director. The studios were incorporated in 2021 from the MDM Props Ltd Directors, are continuing to grow their team, client base and offerings, as they become a major creative hub in London. Based in an old Tate & Lyle sugar factory in North Greenwich, Sugar Studios have hosted some huge names, including Nikeshooting their latest footwear collection, a Dior installation with Harrods, Lethal Bizzle rolling a Rolls-Royce straight into the infinity cove, Jose Cuervo creating a tequila washing machine for National Margarita Day, and theatre rehearsals with The Lion Witch and the Wardrobe West End production and 2:22 A Ghost Story’s Cheryl. The studio spaces include one of the biggest infinity coves in London, a green screen studio, white/blackbox studio, and a huge rehearsal space.

Left to right: Jo Wallace (Associate Director), Frankie Barclay (Social Media Manager), Ella DeFalco (Studio Manager), Rosie Mackay (Studio Manager)

Jo Wallace returns to Sugar Studios, having been on maternity leave, as Associate Director. She started at Sugar Studios in 2020 where she ran the whole business, from customer relations to finances to ensuring the studios ran smoothly. Prior to this, Jo was the finance manager at MDM props, the sister company to Sugar Studios. Her new role as Associate Director is to drive sales and support the team. Jo has ambitions to transform Sugar Studios into not only a flourishing business/shoot space, but also into a creative hub, providing workshops and events.

Rosie Mackay joined the studios in November 2022 as Studio Manager. She is focusing primarily on bookings, liaising with clients, being present for shoots, events, PR and being a key point of contact for the studio. Prior to this, Rosie has worked as a producer, photographer and a stylist so is well equipped to be on hand when helping with shoots. She has previously produced campaigns for high-profile clients such as Gucci and Nike. In her spare time, she works as a photographer doing photos for bands and small fashion brands.

Ella DeFalco joined Sugar as Studio Manager in November 2022, having completed a degree at UAL. Where Rosie identifies ‘what’ the client wants, Ella then takes care of ‘how’ we can provide it, to ensure every project can be realised, and the needs of every client can be met. Managing all day-to-day operations within Sugar Studios as well as overseeing our in-house catering team and facilities: the Sugar Café. Ella has heaps of prior experience working within various production roles in costume & props for theatre & screen and has been privileged to work with clients such as John Lewis, Young Vic & the National Theatre. A creative individual with a strong passion for art & fashion.

Frankie Barclay has been at Sugar Studios for a year, where she started off helping with various jobs, including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Frankie completed a Digital Marketing Associate Course in December 2022 and was then promoted to Social Media Manager in January 2023. She handles all social media platforms, creating content, website management, digital marketing and event planning, as well as working with influencers to help build the brand. Alongside Sugar Studios, Frankie is a DJ.

Jo Wallace, commented: “We are delighted to have Frankie, Rosie and Ella on board and in these new roles. Their skills and previous knowledge will help to further build and maintain some great relationships with our clients, bring new ideas to the table and help to run a smooth environment. We continue to welcome all ideas and briefs, taking Sugar Studios from strength to strength, and I can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.”

Sugar Studios welcome their new brand ambassadors: The Collyer Twins, Loanne and Jordan. They are best known for being influencers and ASOS designers for the brand LabelRail.