London Summer Event Show wraps up another successful event

The London Summer Event Show closed the doors on its sixth edition after another successful show that ran from 21st-22nd January.

Kicking the event off on Tuesday night (21st) with an exclusive event for agents and event professionals, the show got in full swing on Wednesday (22nd) for a full day of exhibitors, networking, buying and seminars.

Commenting on this year’s event, show director, Clare Escario, said: “We have had a great mix of quality buyers through the doors over the course of the show, with our host venue Banking Hall feeling buzzing.

“Now in its sixth edition, the show has really evolved from an event just for summer event inspiration to an event where people are looking to find inspiration for their entire events calendar. The early January date works really well for this and we are delighted that this year we are on track for another record-breaking year.”

The Event Industry News team had a stand at the show to maintain its connections with its many readers as well as introduce itself to new industry professionals.

Sales manager, Kizzy Allott, said: “The show was busy and had a great buzz about it. The Banking Hall looked great and we were treated to some amazing food from the Camm & Hooper team. We really enjoy working in partnership with the Story events team and looking forward to the Christmas Party Show in May.”

To tie in with the show’s ‘summer Olympics’ theme, Paralympic basketball player, Ade Adepitan, gave a keynote speech. The seminars and workshops covered topics on creativity, new venues, sustainability and event strategy.

The show’s sister event, the London Christmas Party Show is returning to Haberdasher’s Hall on 12th-13th May.