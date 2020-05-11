London Christmas Party Show unwrapped

#LCPSUnwrapped 12 – 13 May: An online festival of content

The team at Story Events didn’t want the original dates of the London Christmas Party Show (12-13 May) to go by unacknowledged so have put together a whole host of free online content to help enrich peoples bodies and minds during the lockdown period…

#LCPSUnwrapped is a two day festival of online content for the events industry, made up of seminars, a roundtable session, a fitness class, mini masterclasses, an industry quiz, prizes and more…

Help us support the NSPCC– All content is of course free to view, however we are asking anyone (who is able) to make a voluntary donation to our charity partner the NSPCC for taking part in the event.

REGISTER HERE TO TAKE PART IN #LCPSUNWRAPPED

What’s on the Agenda?

LIVE SESSIONS:

TUESDAY 12TH MAY:

11am: Roundtable – Dealing with remote working as an #eventprof (30- 40 mins) – Helen Moon founder of Event Well will chair this roundtable session sharing ideas and chatting through with others in the industry some of the techniques and routines they have implemented to get through this uncertain period.

5pm: Industry Quiz (15 mins)- Quizzed out? This quiz is fast, fun, cheat proof and is over in 15 minutes. There is also an afternoon tea for two at Jumeirah Carlton Tower up for grabs to the highest scorer.

WEDNESDAY 13TH MAY:

10am – Seminar: Events will return. But how and when? (30 mins) – Join industry expert Mike Kershaw in conversation with Sam Gill, Founder of Story Events,and Richard Waddington, Chair of The Event Market Association, as they discuss and predict the timing and future shape of the event industry’s return to some level of activity in the latter half of 2020.

12pm – Dance Fitness Class with Beyond Repair (40 mins) – get the blood pumping with this fun session mixing fitness with dance, no previous dance experience needed.

3pm – Seminar: 2020’s Best London Venue Christmas Themes (30 mins) – Join Story Events and Venue Search London as they share their picks on the best themes available in London for your 2020 Christmas Party.

5pm – “Unwined” with WineEd “How to taste wine like a pro” (30 minutes) – WineEd’s Head of Training, Leona De Pasquale, will talk you through “how to taste wine like a pro” and there will be some fun quizzes to put your wine knowledge to the test. Join in with a glass of wine of your choice (or not) and unwind with WineEd.

PRE-RECORDED SESSIONS: – to consume at your leisure

Seminars:

Hear Yourself Think; Overcoming Creative Fear,Richard Holman

Overcoming Obstacles and Achieving your Dreams, Ade Adepitan

Masterclasses:

Drawing Masterclass – ‘Learn to master brush lettering’

Cocktail Masterclass – ‘Making the perfect Old Fashioned’

Digital Masterclass – ‘Becoming a pro at Zoom’

Cocktail Masterclass – ‘Mastering the Daiquiri with a Smith & Sinclair twist’

