London Christmas Party Show announce postponement to late July 2020

Story Events Ltd, organiser of the annual London Christmas Party Show, have announced that in light of the current situation with COVID19, they will be postponing the event, from 12 – 13 May 2020 to the later date of 28 – 29 July 2020.

“As a business, we have given much consideration to the decision and believe, having consulted with our contracted exhibitors and sponsors, our visitors and peers in the industry, as well as taking into account the latest government advice, that moving the event is in the best interest of everyone involved” comments Clare Escario, Show Director.

The move to the July date is to ensure that exhibitors and visitors still find the event a useful channel for event enquires and capturing event leads for the latter part of the year and beyond.

Founder Director, Sam Gill added, “Feedback from our clients on the agency side of our business has confirmed that if things progress as expected, we are in for a very busy Autumn/Winter event season. The latest indications from the scientific experts indicate to us that bars restaurants and events venues will most likely be open by July, so our new dates will allow our exhibitors to engage with agency and corporate buyers soon after budgets are released to begin planning events for the rest of the year.”

Now in its seventh edition and taking place at Haberdashers’ Hall in the City of London, the London Christmas Party Show is an award-winning exhibition that brings together over 150 event venues and suppliers under one roof for a day of festive event inspiration.

For more information about the event or to enquire about exhibiting please visit the Show website at www.londonchristmaspartyshow.com.