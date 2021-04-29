London based creative agency Brandfuel wins a Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Brandfuel has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. Brandfuel is one of 205 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Founded by David Ball in 2005 creative events agency Brandfuel has been recognised for its excellence in international trade. Brandfuel employs 51 members of staff with offices in London, New York, Dublin and Singapore, and delivers events worldwide.

Brandfuel specialises in the design, strategy, planning and delivery of online virtual events and broadcasts, conferences, exhibitions, experiential activations and brand consultancy for some of the world’s largest organisations. Brandfuel works with change-makers who are challenging the way things are and reimagining how they could be. In an industry that traditionally relies on in-person events, the effects of the pandemic have been devastating across the board, but Brandfuel has continued to help its clients stay connected through its virtual and hybrid offerings.

“It’s been a hugely challenging year for the agency, but the staff have met these challenges head-on with great resilience and this is a fantastic reward and testimony to their skill, fortitude and resilience in these difficult times. We are all absolutely delighted to be the recipients of such a prestigious award at this time”.