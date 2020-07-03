Lockdown unlock for Sustainable Event Awards

With so many marketing departments still out of office, physically and virtually, the deadline for entries to the Sustainable Event Awards (SEAs) has been extended.

Designed to highlight businesses making demonstrable changes to their systems, their strategies, to benefit the environment, locally and nationally, SEAs made a big splash on its February 2020 launch.

COVID-19 is a ruthless killer, 500,000 lives lost worldwide and still counting; so, any plus points have to be seen in that context, but the cut to commuting, and to travel generally, has not just benefitted the environment in the short-term it’s changed people’s approach fundamentally.

Research from financial services company Hitachi Capital UK, conducted just after the coronavirus peak in this country, showed how people still required to leave home for work were considering greener commuting alternatives post-lockdown.

The journey to and from, particularly festivals and corporate events/conferences out of town, is the hardest element to impact for an organiser committed to controlling attendant emissions so that, at least, is a step sure to feature at the SEAs presentations.

Friday 28th August is the new deadline for entries to the inaugural Sustainable Event Awards. Submissions need to be in by 5:30pm with winners announced via online ceremony later this year.

View all the categories and enter your company here: https://sustainableeventawards.com/2020/en/page/home