Liverpool: What the former City of Culture can offer Conference Delegates

Liverpool is a place famous for its industrial foundations, musical heritage and sporting successes meaning the waterfront city has so much to offer visiting delegates.

Now a leading conference and events destination, the city is home to the state of the art ACC Liverpool conference centre situated on the city’s waterfront along with the breathtaking Liverpool Cathedral and the iconic Three Graces.

2019 saw Liverpool host major events including the Netball World Cup, Royal College of Nursing (RCN19) and the 2019 UNISON National Delegates Conference, further cementing the city as the perfect stage for global events.

Liverpool has an array of venues for event planners to choose from that come in all shapes and sizes. Liverpool Football Club, Knowsley Hall (Merseyside’s only stately home) and The Beatles Story, a museum dedicated to the Fab Four, all offer delegates an unrivalled event experience. The iconic Royal Liver Building is home to the Venue, a bright space with panoramic views of the River Mersey and next door in the city’s Cunard Building is the British Music Experience, a walk-through of British music that also operates as a thought-provoking and memorable event space.

The city is also home to a breadth of hotels, offering visiting delegates an array of accommodation options. For those looking for a touch of luxury, the 4 star Titanic Hotel sits within a converted rum warehouse and offers stunning views over Stanley Dock whilst Hope Street Hotels brand new fifth floor space will delight delegates. Both hotels also have an array of event space options and functionalities.

Liverpool is one of the most accessible cities in the UK with two international airports nearby and just over a 2 hour train journey to London from Liverpool Lime Street Station. The city centre is also compact meaning delegates can easily walk from one venue to the next.

Liverpool Convention Bureau are on hand to offer professional advice on bringing business events to Liverpool City Region as well assisting with all of your booking needs.