Lively hires Alysha Parker to meet demand for virtual and hybrid brand experiences

Lively, the live marketing agency, is boosting its global team with the appointment of Alysha Parker as Creative Producer.

New York-based Parker joins Lively from event software platform Bizzabo as the agency’s first hire in New York, allowing the agency to develop its growing reputation in the US/as part of Lively’s US and global rollout.

Lively, which has worked on live marketing campaigns, content, digital, brand experiences and strategy for clients including Ericsson, Spotify and Mazda, has appointed Parker to help meet the increase in demand for virtual and hybrid experiences.

An experienced events producer, Parker brings first-hand knowledge of developing virtual experiences from her time at Bizzabo, where she orchestrated and launched the platform’s first-ever virtual event campaign, reaching 3,000 attendees worldwide.

Advertisement

Mike White, CEO and Founder at Lively, recently moved to Los Angeles to develop the agency’s US offering while continuing to run the global business. He said: “It has always been our goal to create an agency which is future proof, a company with a strong UK core, plus a global offering through satellites in key locations around the world.”

“With demand from existing clients and a number of wins in the last six months, we are excited to appoint Alysha in New York to deliver on our belief in the integration between physical and digital brand experiences. Through her experience at Bizzabo she brings a wealth of knowledge with regards to platforms. This will help us to continue to create successful and innovative experiences for our clients.”

Alysha Parker added, “When I discovered Lively and spoke with Mike about their vision, I quickly became eager to join the team. The world of events now calls for innovation unlike we’ve ever seen. Virtual/hybrid experiences are still very much unknown territory to even the most seasoned of event professionals. I am beyond thrilled to be part of the Lively team, and together, set the standards for success across the industry.”