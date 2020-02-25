Live industry comes together for 12th Green Events & Innovations Conference

The 12th edition of the Green Events & Innovations Conference has announced the full agenda for this important gathering for the live industry to tackle the urgent issue of sustainability. Organised by not for profit A Greener Festival in partnership with the ILMC, GEI12 delves into challenges surrounding festivals, venues, sponsorship, social impacts and touring, with an overarching objective of enhanced understanding, collaboration and action.

Kicking off with the Circular Economy by Harald Friedl the morning features “Focus on Festivals – Living Lab of Live” hosted by A Greener Festival in collaboration with the International Green Deal. Power, plastics and campsites will be tackled with insight from top festival promoters including Live Nationand Mojo Concerts, and tales from Into the Great Wide Open, Lowlands, Reading & Leeds, and the Association of Independent Festivals. Audience transport is tackled by Big Green Coach Co and Liz Warwick of Cambridge Folk Festival / Powerful Thinking including ‘bleeding edge’ recommendations from the newly launched Show Must Go On Report.

Punk Legend John Robb of The Membranes gives a keynote interview with Sebastian Sandys of Extinction Rebellion before hosting the poignant panel “It’s A Human Story”, where attention goes to the heart of the matter of sustainability and the live industry’s social impacts, inequalities and response abilities. Insight is shared by Music Producer Laima Leyton of Soulwax, Kerry O’Brien aka Lady MC Founder of Young Urban Arts Foundation (YUAF), UUNetwork, and blazing campaign groups for climate and compassion – Music Declares Emergency and Take A Stand.

Award-winning PR Specialist and Author, Sangeeta Waldron of Serendipity PR hosts the panel “Sustainable Sponsorship, Brands and the PR Greenwash Wobblies!” presented by A Greener Activation. Sangeetawelcomes a wealth of knowledge and experience from the O2 Arena, Budweiser, Kilimanjaro Live and Alive Activations who lift the lid on what impacts brands are having, who is pushing boundaries, what is the best practice, and where we need to go from here.