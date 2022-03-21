Live Group appoints first chief strategy officer, following a record trading period for the events and communications company

Former Vice President of Client Experience at CleanRiver Recycling Solutions, Stephen has over two decades of experience in business development and strategy Stephen’s appointment follows a robust period for Live Group and signals its commitment to be a long-term strategic partner for its clients

Events and communications agency Live Group has appointed business leader and sales professional Stephen D. Pickett as its first chief strategy officer (CSO). The appointment follows a record trading period for Live Group, which has seen a 200% increase in clients seeking long-term strategic partners in the events arena since 2020.

As the company’s first CSO, Stephen will establish strategies that will help Live Group’s clients to deliver against their long-term business plans. He will focus on gaining a true understanding of client needs in order to enhance messaging and positioning, allowing improved audience engagement – whether that be with employees, customers or event delegates.

Stephen joins Live Group from CleanRiver Recycling Solutions, where he held the role of vice president, client experience. Whilst in this position, Stephen was responsible for developing the global brand strategy, onboarding fortune 100 brands and driving new market growth.

Stephen has 24 years of experience in developing and implementing strategies to drive international sales growth and operational improvement, including roles at Canada-based Grainger Inc., Workopolis Online and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. He will play a key role in Live Group’s continued ambitions to help clients make strategic decisions around audience engagement.

Understanding the audience DNA is integral to Live Group’s strong commitment to delivering positive impact events. Stephen’s experience in communicating companies’ sustainability, D&I and Employee Engagement credentials will drive Live Group’s position at the forefront of an events movement that is sustainable and accessible.

Stephen’s expertise in delivering impactful long-term communications strategies will be an invaluable addition to Live Group’s mission to drive change in the events industry.

Toby Lewis, CEO of Live Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen to the Live Group team. His appointment follows an exciting period of growth for Live Group over the past couple of years and reflects our ambition to drive progress and innovation in the industry.

“Live Group firmly believes that the events industry is facing an unmissable opportunity to redefine how events are designed and delivered. Our team is committed to acting as a strategic partner to our clients in the development of long-term communications strategies and sustainable, accessible events that are built on audience insights and data. Stephen’s experience in international growth, business development and ESG is well-suited to support this mission.”

Stephen D. Pickett, chief strategy officer at Live Group, said: “I am very excited to work with the talented and diverse team at Live Group, and under the visionary leadership of Toby. It will be a pleasure to support Live Group in its growth ambitions.

“Live Group is truly committed to understanding the needs of its clients in order to help them adjust to the hybrid world. This allows the team to deliver strategic events and communications solutions that generate meaningful engagement. Now is the perfect moment to revolutionise how events are designed, with new priorities such as sustainability, D&I and employee engagement front of mind.

“Data collection and analysis will also be crucial in achieving this mission. Live Group has an impressive dedication to technological innovation that can deliver valuable insights across in-person, virtual and hybrid events. I very much look forward to working with the team to showcase all of Live Group’s extensive capabilities through a global communications strategy, which will help our clients and drive our own business growth.”