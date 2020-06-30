Live from Tobacco Dock, the brand-new hybrid events solution

Tobacco Dock has launched their solution to the event ‘Covid conundrum’ with Live from Tobacco Dock. Offering organisers a hybrid event experience, both live and online attendees will be able to enjoy the high production standards and atmosphere you would expect of a Tobacco Dock event.

A Live from Tobacco Dock hybrid will be just as vibrant, innovative and impactful as it would be as a full in-person event. With multiple studio spaces, green rooms and catering areas as well as an experienced broadcast crew to harness the energy and content, organisers can build an event to their own specifications.

Offering a ‘plug and play’ package, with a 16m LED screen, studio quality AV and an experienced production team, Live From Tobacco Dock helps organisers reach their audience in a new way, with as many engagement opportunities for virtual participants as for those in physical attendance.

The unique layout of the venue lends itself perfectly to hosting distanced groups of live attendees. ‘As well as having 57 event spaces to choose from, we’ve 5 separate entrances, meaning visitors can safely enter and exit the venue with no need to congregate,’ says Jonathan Read, Tobacco Dock’s Commercial Director. ‘Our ample outdoor space and wide walkways mean that one-way systems can easily be put in place and behavioural signage can keep attendees mindful of social distancing. We even have a 500+ space car park opposite (just outside the congestion and emissions zones), so guests can drive right to the doorstep.’

Advertisement

Read goes on to explain the inspiration behind the new offering. ‘Anyone who’s taken part in a webinar over the past few months will know that there’s no substitute for face-to-face events and nothing can mimic the energy and atmosphere you get from a live audience.

‘We’re excited to launch an alternative which will allow our clients to stage events which are just as compelling and innovative as live, helping them to keep their attendees safe and engaged while reaching and inspiring as wide an audience as they had hoped.’

The Tobacco Dock team are already handling enquiries for hybrid format events. If you’d like to find out more, email info@tobaccodocklondon.com or visit https://bit.ly/LiveFromTobaccoDock