Lime Venue Portfolio recruits to service demand

Lime Venue Portfolio have appointed new Business Development Managers to the brand, following the continued growth of its portfolio and the increasing need to support its customers in placing meetings and events within it.

Emma Hinsley and Katherine Hume both join Lime Venue Portfolio from within the group, with Emma making the short walk from the brand’s sister company, The Venues Collection, following spells at Village Hotels, Q Hotels, and agiiito. Meanwhile, Katherine brings experience from the venues side of the business, having picked up experience at the Kia Oval, Saracens, and Tottenham Hotspur before arriving at Lime Venue Portfolio.

Experienced new Business Development Managers, Tracey Chappell and Lyle Smith have also been recruited to bolster many of the stadium venues within the portfolio, which are now being spearheaded by long term Lime Venue Portfolio team member, Maria Scullion.

Kathleen Edwards will also be joining Lime Venue Portfolio as Head of Reactive Sales, supporting the development of the group’s Central Sales hub. This department is one of the engine rooms of Lime Venue Portfolio and is critical in dealing with the many enquiries that now come into the brand. Kathleen brings with her experience with Q Hotels, glh Hotels and Farnham Castle, and will take responsibility for growing the talent already in place in Central Sales.

The appointments underline the growing momentum within Lime Venue Portfolio following the high profile joining of National Theatre and Nottingham Forest already this year. Equally, the brand has rightly predicted the continued growth of the sector, spurred by the ‘outdoor events bubble’ and the renewed desire for event organisers to bring businesses and companies together for meaningful experiences.

“I’m especially delighted with these appointments as it just shows the breadth of talent we have within the group,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “With new senior people in post, we now have a growing and ambitious team who can support our clients during this amazing period of growth.”

“We’re a real momentum business at the moment,” continued Jo. “We’re breaking our own records in terms of enquiries and placements into venues, but we also have a growing portfolio to place them in. Now, it’s absolutely about working with our clients in a collaborative and intelligent way to help create memorable events. It’s such an exciting time for us all here at Lime Venue Portfolio.”