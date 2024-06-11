Lime Venue Portfolio partners across The Meetings Show

Lime Venue Portfolio will arrive at this year’s edition of The Meetings Show with a series of partnerships that will support initiatives including a focus on Neurodiversity, as well as hospitality, learning opportunities, insight, and networking across the show week.

The main theme for the brand’s presence this year will once again underline its aim of ‘Betterment’, bringing new intelligence to existing trends within the meetings and events industry, whether it be sustainability through food, event legacy and impact, and now, accessibility and Neurodiversity.

Lime Venue Portfolio have been working alongside Stress Matters to offer information, advice, and discussion forums on the subject. On day two The Meeting Show, the brands will host a roundtable, alongside Brighter, the specialist meetings, events and venue find division of Clarity Business Travel, and some of the agency’s key clients, to discuss openly experience and insight into the subject.

In the meantime, the portfolio will also be spreading its customary cheer. Firstly, though its support of the official Hosted Buyer Opening event on the Tuesday night before the show opens. The group’s newest addition, Riverside East, will host the networking event as part of its launch programme. The venue, based in the heart of the Queen Elizabeth Park, adjacent to the London Stadium and the ArcelorMittal Orbital Slide, will showcase its many eco-friendly practices and its role as part of the legacy of the London 2012 Olympics.

Later in the week Lime Venue Portfolio will once again join forces with both ExCeL London and The Delegate Wranglers as the three brands provide networking and drinks for buyers, at 4pm on day one of the show.

“We’re always keen to bring something useful and interesting to The Meetings Show, and to offer as much value as possible to both our existing and new customers,” comments Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “We always say, ‘pick your partners wisely’ and we’ve absolutely done this with Stress Matters, Brighter, Clarity, Riverside East, ExCeL London, The Delegate Wranglers … and of course The Meetings Show.”

“Specifically on Neurodiversity, we’re delighted to play a small role in bringing more people together around this important subject,” continues Jo. “There is so much good work going on out there, and we’re only just starting our own journey here. We want to support more conversations and more knowledge sharing. That’s what these events are really all about and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone in what is, a really positive time for the industry.”