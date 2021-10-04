Lime Venue Portfolio launches Meetings for Change

Lime Venue Portfolio has launched a new initiative to meeting and event organisers that will underline its commitment to sustainability within the industry. The announcement comes off the back of its ground-breaking ‘Chapter V’ Beyond Food Report, which launched earlier this week, and looked at the future of food in the meetings and events industry.

Meetings for Change has now taken the learnings from this, and other initiatives within the business, and grounded them in a series of commitments to its customers. For event organisers, this means a booking through Lime Venue Portfolio not only comes with key promises around the brand’s Menu for Change, but also a series of pledges ‘as standard’ that allows them to reach their own sustainability goals.

“There is no doubt in my mind that our customers want to do the right thing, but it’s not always straight forward,” comments Jo Austin, Director of Sales, Lime Venue Portfolio. “That’s why we’ve launched Meetings for Change, a simple set of commitments, backed up with real empirical data and expertise, that means we can take on some of the responsibility, especially within our own expertise of food.”

The commitments outlined by Lime Venue Portfolio are:

1. We believe in using fresh, seasonal products

We aim that 80% of ingredients on our menus are to be British grown. All the chicken and milk we serve is Red Tractor assured.

2. We believe in the power of plants

Our menus are always plant-forward, with a choice of great-tasting alterative proteins

3. We believe in zero waste

Whatever we’re cooking for your meeting or event, our approach is root-to-stem, nose-to-tail. We use recycled and reusable packaging wherever we can

4. We believe in ethical sourcing

Our teas and coffees come from responsible suppliers. Our chocolate is Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance certified

5. We believe in protecting our planet

Our climate promise is to reach Net Zero by 2030

“As a business we’re super charging the work we’re doing around sustainable meetings and sharing our learnings with the industry,” concludes Jo. “Meetings for Change is all about action though, it’s about a commitment to our customers that they can see in front of them every time they book a meeting with us.”