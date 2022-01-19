Lime Venue Portfolio announces ‘green’ website

Lime Venue Portfolio is pioneering for greener marketing within the meetings and events industry with the announcement of a new ‘clean and green’ website for 2022. The brand was recently recognised for its sustainable education campaign ‘Beyond Food’, by The Drum, and is now looking to ensure its digital marketing supports the brands sustainability credentials.

Research has shown that some websites can emit up to 5g of CO₂ every time someone visits the page which, when multiplied over the course of a year and across multiple users, is the equivalent of boiling a kettle over 50 thousand times. Lime Venue Portfolio will create a website that requires less energy through a number of strategies, from reducing the number of large files and images to hosting the site on ‘cleaner’ servers.

“We’re looking to make sustainable practice a part of everything we do at Lime Venue Portfolio, and that includes the way we market ourselves,” commented Jenner Carter, Head of Marketing, Lime Venue Portfolio. “It means we need to measure and track any negative outputs and either reduce them or offset them. There is a lot of talk about cleaner digital channels, and we’re looking to take the lead by implementing this new website. Additionally, the website has been designed to improve user experience (UX), so visitors to the website can get the information they need quicker and easier from venue search through to educational articles in the content hub.”

The clean and green marketing approach is in line with the company’s commitment of reaching Climate Net Zero by 2030. Lime Venue Portfolio recently launched Meetings for Change, a greener way to book and run meetings within the group’s venues.