Lighting up events for over 25 years

Lightmedia Displays Ltd are celebrating 25 years supplying LED Screens to the Events Industry for Indoor & Outdoor events all over the UK. Huge thanks to all the clients that have made this success possible as the company looks forward to an exciting future in the live events industry.

Due to Lightmedia’s exceptional clientele and the hard work of founder and chairman Eddie Elliott-Smith, and the knowledge and leadership of Director Sarah Elliott-Smith, Lightmedia Displays has continuously grown over the years to become today’s industry leader. Thank you to the dedicated team at Lightmedia for their continuous hard work over the 25 years.

An Incredible Journey

This family-run business started out as one man and a single 18sqm trailer-mounted LED screen back in 1997. Along with the additions of key personnel Sammy Elliott, Julie Salter, Kim Jones & Georgia Hirst to the Sales team, and the professional technical team led by Eddie, Lightmedia now boasts an entire fleet of self-contained mobile LED screens ranging from 12sqm to 45sqm. The company also offers an extensive amount of ACTUAL 3mm pixel pitch modular LED screen panels which can be built from 6sqm up to any size required.

As well as constantly updating the range of screens, to keep abreast of evolving technology, Lightmedia has also expanded the diversity of services. A variety of production services are available including Outside Broadcast vehicles, Jimmy Jib, Broadcast Cameras, Microwaves, Sound, Satellite, FM Transmission System plus plasma screens ranging from 55”-96”

It has been an incredible journey so far, and the Lightmedia team are looking forward to the next 25 years!

A Big THANK YOU

The portfolio of Lightmedia’s exceptional clientele includes the BBC, Sky, the Royal Air Force, Xbox and Rolls Royce. Lightmedia’s list of corporate clients includes Visa, O2, American Express, Tate Modern, River Island, NME and Louis Vuitton, with services also provided for government events, production companies and charity run events all over the UK.

However, as prestigious as some of these names are, the Lightmedia team are equally dedicated to the smaller scale events. In fact, the bedrock of the company’s success has always been the first-class customer service no matter what size event the team is working with. Lightmedia offer outstanding attention to detail and full technical support for every type of occasion from huge festivals and sporting events to smaller private parties and corporate conferences.

Many clients return year on year after experiencing the high level of dedication & service we show to our customers. You can read the many glowing testimonials: www.lightmedia.co.uk

About Lightmedia

Lightmedia provide everything from a single screen up to a full broadcast service, as well as vision mixers and directors with extensive event experience. The team’s live events experts also advise clients on the branding opportunities available on mobile LED screens, either for PR or to generate additional revenue through advertising.

The extensive technological knowledge, integrity and exceptional customer service provided by Lightmedia are available 24/7 for all clients to call upon. The team also has a unique enthusiasm and problem-solving ability for all types of live events.

SCREENS | IMPACT | AUDIENCE