Lift off for the South Coast Events Forum

From every challenge comes opportunity.

Set against a backdrop of the most challenging year in the event industry’s history, the South Coast events community has pulled together to create the South Coast Events Forum (SCEF).

From award-winning event organisers to industry-leading event suppliers, the forum brings together the very best event professionals from across the South Coast with a combined aim to re-emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with a more unified, collaborative and sustainable offer.

The not-for-profit forum will be led by a newly-formed steering group consisting of 9 hugely-experienced professionals from across the events industry including chair, Craig Mathie, Managing Director of Bournemouth 7s Festival.

The entirely voluntary board of the South Coast Events Forum also includes Nicole Richman, a highly experienced events professional and owner of NR Event Services; the owner of V-Dub at the Pub Festival and event delivery expert, Alan Dove and Simon Stewart who owns and operates a host of fantastic food festivals across Southern England.

Representing suppliers, Garry Wakefield, Director of the recently formed Capital Barriers and Temporary Fencing and Gavin Barnard founder of industry consultants, Event Advice Agency, bring immense expertise, great industry networks and more than 50 years’ industry experience to the organisation.

Suzy Wheeler runs her own events and marketing company, Strawberry Fields RePresents alongside her role at Absolute Music whilst Paul Ashurst, Events Director at Bournemouth 7s Festival, is widely recognised for his expertise in event delivery, content and promotion. Adam ‘Ski’ Hart prides himself on representing the ‘little guys’ of the events industry and also liaises with musicians, performers and venue owners.

Full of excitement about the new group, Craig Mathie commented:

“It is an absolute privilege to have been joined in this concept by so many excellent industry professionals. In these most challenging times, I have been blown away by the spirit of collaboration and positive approach of our members and the fantastic steering group who will represent them.

We are full of admiration for everything that has been achieved by the national organisations who represent our industry to government and help to drive standards across the industry. Groups such as the South Coast Events Forum will help us to engage with local decision makers, to influence regional strategy and share best practice with those we work with most regularly.”

The group’s membership consists of a variety of organisations of all sizes and includes event and exhibition venues, festival promoters, contractors, agencies and freelancers. Members will benefit from monthly networking meetings, regular communication and a conference scheduled for Autumn 2021.

Membership of the South Coast Events Forum is free for both organisers and suppliers. To join or for more information please: visit SouthCoastEventsForum.com