Levy UK+I raises over £60,000 for the British Paralympic Association

Levy UK+I, the sports and hospitality sector of Compass Group UK and Ireland, held two major fundraising events in support of its chosen charity the British Paralympic Association (BPA) for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and beyond. Levy chose the BPA due to its commitment to increasing inclusivity and representation for disabled people across society. Ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, Levy UK+I’s work with the BPA aims to increase awareness of the charity and the remarkable athletes it supports.

With 49% of disabled people in the UK saying that they feel excluded from mainstream society, Levy UK+I and the BPA believe that harnessing the power of sport will help to deliver meaningful and long-term change. Levy UK+I supported the BPA’s ‘Impossible to Ignore’ campaign, which aims to challenge perceptions, break down barriers and ensure disabled people are represented throughout society.

Levy UK+I has held two major fundraising events in support of the BPA this year. Ahead of the hugely successful 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Levy UK+I supported ‘Let’s Talk Tokyo: An Evening with Adam Hills and ParalympicsGB’, an online fundraising evening hosted by the Last Leg comedian and Trip Hazard star, Rosie Jones. Guests enjoyed an evening of comedy, entertainment and music. Furthermore, members of the Levy UK+I team took part in a Snowdon Challenge in October, cycling 7km to the foot of the mountain, climbing the highest mountain in England and Wales, followed by a 2km kayak to fundraise for the charity. Together, these events have raised a combined total of over £60,000.

Levy UK+I will continue to raise awareness of BPA through various fundraising initiatives, including a goal for each of its partner venues to raise, while also planning future charity dinners and team challenges for 2022.

Advertisement

Jon Davies, Managing Director at Levy UK+I, said: “The awe-inspiring recent performance of ParalympicsGB in the Tokyo Paralympics has shown how powerful sport can be in breaking down barriers and shifting perceptions.

Levy UK+I is committed to supporting both our people and the wider community, demonstrated by the remarkable sum our people have worked hard to raise. We’re looking forward to continuing our important work with the BPA and to further our commitment to ensuring people with disabilities have representation across all industries in society.”

Jenny Seymour, Commercial Director, at the British Paralympic Association, said: “As we now look towards the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, we are thrilled to continue our close work with Levy UK+I to champion our Impossible to Ignore campaign and raise funds to support ParalympicsGB.

We are so grateful for the support we have received from Levy UK+I so far. Its strong ties to sport – such a powerful medium for driving change – mean our partnership is the perfect match to bring about the progress that is needed in society in order to ensure disabled people are able to break barriers and see that their ambitions are possible.”