• Lemon Lane Events Agency one of first to launch Post Covid • Three Cievents directors at the helm • Company represents green shoots for recovering industry

LEMON Lane events agency is writing a roadmap for post pandemic recovery as it opens its doors today.

Founded by three senior staff members from Cievents; the business aims to reboot and reinvent the approach to an industry disseminated by Covid-19.

Lucy Francis, Jade Howgrave-Graham and Rachel Capell head up Lemon Lane which offers event management, incentive travel, as well as production and creative services for virtual, hybrid and in person events.

With a global pandemic causing so much uncertainty for many in the events industry (and beyond), it may seem an unusual time to venture out, however the team feel strongly that this is the time to seize the opportunity. Capell says “With our strong client relationships, a fresh approach and a drive towards new and creative solutions, we feel that we are in a prime position to deliver incredible experiences, both virtually and in person. We want to join other agencies and industry bodies in driving the recovery of our beloved industry”.

Howgrave-Graham adds “Having worked together for a number of years we feel confident in our approach and love working together. We really look forward to being able to support and, in the future, recruit some of the incredible people that have sadly been sadly affected by this devastating pandemic.”

Francis writes a personal account of the story of Lemon Lane in her blog “Why Gwyneth was right, and the story of Lemon Lane” click here.

Lucy, Jade and Rachel hold over 50 years event management experience collectively and have trusted, long term relationships with their clients. They are thrilled to be able to continue delivering amazing event solutions.

For more information on Lemon Lane visit https://www.thelemonlane.co.uk/