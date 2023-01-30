Lego teams up with Exhibit 3Sixty for The Toyfair 2023 at Olympia London

Exhibit 3Sixty, the leading exhibition builder and contractor, has teamed up once again with Lego to deliver the Lego stands at The Toyfair, Olympia London, 24-26 January, 2023. Lego’s main stand, located in a private room, covered 200m² of exhibition space and employed design and color cues from Lego. In addition, Exhibition 3Sixty also built a 50m² stand for Lego at the entrance to the show.

Due to the nature of the event, cameras were not allowed on the main stand, as Lego was using the show to launch several new ranges to its distributors, not yet available in the shops, but the quality and design of the smaller stand at the show’s entrance clearly demonstrated Exhibit 3Sixty’s close working relationship with the Danish toy giant.

Exhibit 3sixty provided the stand build, graphics, electrics, and furniture hire for both stands. The company has had the privilege of building stands for Lego for nearly 20 years, cementing its reputation as a stand builder of distinction, and trusted custodian of Lego’s immensely valuable brand.