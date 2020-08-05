Leeds Festival boss makes promise for 2021 event and how it will work

Leeds Festival 2020 couldn't go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic

Leeds Festival boss Melvin Benn has given an update about next year’s event.

As we all know, this year’s fun at Bramham Park couldn’t go ahead because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is one of many big events in Yorkshire and Leeds which have been unable to go ahead because of Covid-19.

This year’s festival was due to be headlined by Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine.

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic boss, is confident Leeds Festival 2021 will happen. His proposal will see a track-and-trace app in operation with ticketholders being allowed on-site once they prove they are virus-free.

Benn told the Guardian: “I’m 100% confident about next year, literally 100%, because the government will successfully pursue one of three options: cure, vaccine or testing.”

He feels app-based entry to big events will become ‘the new norm’.

The scheme would involve using an NHS-linked tracing app that ticketholders would show at an additional security gate before entering festivals.

Festival Republic oversee Leeds and Reading Festival, Download, Latitude and Wireless.

Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis has expressed an interest in teaming up with Festival Republic to look into the viability of such an app.

Originally published by 05 August 2020 by Leeds-Live.co.uk Source