Leeds-based HubSpot inbound agency solidifies US presence with East Coast acquisition

6teen30 Digital, the fast-growing HubSpot Inbound Rev Ops growth agency, headed by marketing veteran Mike Midgley, is accelerating its American presence with the acquisition of the Baltimore agency, TripleDouble Digital. TripleDouble Digital’s Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Chris Forhan will serve as VP of Growth and Head of US market for the newly formed 6teen30 Digital, Inc.

6teen30 Digital, Inc will be headquartered at Spark Baltimore, in the heart of Baltimore’s bustling Inner Harbor. 6teen30 Digital’s European base is at Nexus, a vibrant community for innovators and entrepreneurs based at the University of Leeds.

6teen30 Digital CEO Mike Midgley said, “The acquisition of TripleDouble Digital marks an important milestone in our expansion across the USA and I couldn’t be happier to have Chris and TripleDouble Digital on board. It’s very clear that we are a perfect fit, with Chris’ passion for strategically driving growth for startups and small to medium businesses aligning seamlessly with our own approach at 6teen 30. I’m very much looking forward to taking the next steps together as 6teen30 Digital, Inc.”

Chris Forhan said, “I am beyond excited to be joining Mike and his stellar team. TripleDouble Digital is a fantastic match for 6teen30 Digital. My role will continue to be focused on helping businesses grow through the strategic use of data and tools such as HubSpot. As part of that remit, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to introduce businesses and other agencies here in the USA looking to scale with confidence to 6teen30 Digital’s Growth Engine framework.”

