Leeds based First Event expands with fourteen new hires

Award-winning events company First Event have announced fourteen new hires amid plans for the further expansion of the business. In recent years, the Leeds-based organisation has continually grown, becoming one of the largest independent events companies in Yorkshire and ranked as one of the UK’s leading event specialists.

Having made the transition to an employee-owned model in the pandemic, the continual growth and success of the organisation has led to the creation of several new departments including Client Services and Web, alongside significant scaling up in their Virtual department. Starting 2020 with just twenty-six members of staff, the current First Event team of sixty-four will see fourteen additional people joining in 2022, with plans to reach as many as eighty-five total employees in 2023.

Amongst these new hires are Adele Woods who arrives to head up the client services department, consisting of eight team members with four more due before the end of the year, and Joe Lindsay, who joins as head of the web department which also houses five other team members specialising in website design, development and programming. Within the space of just two short years, the website team has grown from being a single designer and developer role to being a department of three highly skilled designers and developers delivering highly engaging bespoke websites for live and virtual events.

Richard Murphy: Managing Director, First Event said:

“Its been an amazing twelve months for us…During the pandemic many agency’s (us included) were worried that our businesses wouldn’t survive. So to be in the position we are in now, where we are bigger and better than ever before, is incredible!…I’m so proud of the team, for what they are achieving at the moment…It’s been really hard work getting to this stage and we couldn’t have got here without the dedication and skills of everyone at the company”

Joe Lindsay: Head of Web, First Event said:

“It’s a really exciting time to be part of First Event, the company is expanding not only in size but in what it offers its clients. Although they have always offered websites and systems integrations etc, the new Web Department pulls together all in-house our web and programming professionals – meaning the offering to our clients is fast, flexible, bespoke and exceptional”

Catherine Wallace: Employee Relations Manager, First Event said:

“As an employee-owned company, we share in each other’s success. I believe the last 12 months’ rapid growth is owed, not only to the increase in demand for what we do but to the amazing teamwork and each professional drive to achieve shared goals, deliver excellence, lift each other up and succeed together”