Leading industry experts join second The Hague Convention Bureau panel discussion

Following the success of The Hague Convention Bureau’s first live streamed panel discussion, high profile industry leaders will address: How are sales activities in the meetings industry evolving in a time where there is little demand?

The webinar tomorrow (7th May) from 1600-1700 CET will be moderated by Eric Bakermans, Director of Marketing Meetings, Conventions & Events, The Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions.

The panellists are:

· Christian Mutschlechner, Independent Meeting Industry Specialist

Advertisement

· Carina Bauer, CEO IMEX Group

· Seth DeHart, B2B SaaS Sales Strategist

· Oscar Cerezales, Global Executive President Corporate Division, MCI Group

Registration is available via: https://conventionbureau.thehague.com/webinar-sales-post-covid19

The topic was chosen from feedback following The Hague Convention Bureau’s first panel debate, which was attended by more than 230 live streamers on 9th April. The session, which featured experts from around the world explored the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the meetings industry.

Bas Schot, Head of The Hague Convention Bureau said: “The Hague has a global reputation as a centre of learning with a significant knowledge economy. We have recently been running the face to face HagueTalks events together with partners, focused on hard hitting topics and content, with leading subject matter experts. The initiative was a huge success and we wanted to find a way to maintain the debates and extend it across digital platforms throughout the COVID-19 crisis. We have achieved this via a series of webinars in which we are addressing the pressing matters that have arisen due to the disruption, whilst sharing best practices from industry experts, and providing concrete advice. Our first webinar was extremely well attended, whilst being supported by some great speakers. We expect the same from this one.”

The initial live-streamed webinar entitled: “What can the global meetings industry do and expect due to Covid-19?” took place on 9th April. It was moderated by Michiel Middendorf, General Manager, World Forum The Hague. The panellists were:

· Ping Liu, Founder China Star Ltd. and SITE China President, Beijing, China

· Elisabeth Van Ingelgem, Director Convention & Association Bureau at visitbrussels and Chairperson ICCA France Benelux Chapter, Brussels, Belgium

· Carly Grace, Director of Sales, Shaw Centre, Ottawa, Canada

· Mathias Posch, Chairman & Partner at ICS and IAPCO Immediate Past President, Singapore

The first panel discussion is available to watch here: https://conventionbureau.thehague.com/webinar-outlook-meetings-industry.