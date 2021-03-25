Leading independent technology company PMY Group acquires UK-based event tech company – Etherlive

PMY Group (PMY) has today announced the acquisition of Etherlive, a leading provider of temporary and permanent technology solutions to events throughout Europe.

The move complements PMY’s acquisition of C3i Group in December 2020, and further supports its expansion strategy throughout Europe, adding to an already strong client base and regional expertise.

Based in the United Kingdom ̧ Etherlive designs, implements and supports temporary and permanent technology solutions for events throughout Europe.

PMY’s Managing Director, Paul Yeomans, is excited by the role that a combined PMY and Etherlive offering will have on the recovery of the industry, “With the shutdown over the past year, and challenges faced to re-launch events in a safe environment, we’re looking forward to bringing our global learnings and technology expertise to support Etherlive’s clients on the road to recovery.”

Advertisement

The Etherlive brand will remain as a subsidiary of PMY and will continue to operate under the leadership of Managing Director, Chris Green and Sales & Marketing Director, Tom McInerney who will both join the PMY Executive Team.

“Etherlive is an innovator in the event technology services industry and both PMY and Etherlive have a shared mission to become global leaders in this space,” says Green.

“We are excited to join forces with PMY in a move that will enhance our offerings, technical expertise and bring global best practice to support the re-launch of events in a safe and controlled environment,” McInerney continued.

For over 13 years, Etherlive has offered their clients an end-to-end service, deploying and supporting technology across large and complex sites. Specialising in connectivity, networking, Wi-Fi, CCTV, communications and monitoring, Etherlive has worked with high-profile events such as British Summer Time, Royal Parks, Battersea Evolution and national events such as D-Day, Royal Horticultural Society and London Marathon. Etherlive will continue to support such events and clients under the PMY Group banner as their independent technology services partner.

This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for PMY Group, its board, and its employees and supports its vision to become the global leader in the provision of technology solutions to major public venues and large-scale events.