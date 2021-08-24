Leading hybrid events platform, VenuIQ, announces North American follow up to successful UK event discussing the industry’s future

Award-winning events software provider, VenuIQ, has announced a North American follow up to its successful UK virtual event, ‘To Hybrid and Beyond’.

The event will discuss developments and challenges from the past year and highlight how the North American event industry’s post-pandemic landscape could take shape with the looming uncertainty of the Delta variant.

It will analyze the new increased uptake in hybrid events and why this will be a continual trend within the industry, which has accelerated five years because of the pandemic.

VenuIQ has assembled a panel of experienced, event industry experts to shed light on pressing issues, including:

Free to attend, To Hybrid and Beyond will take place on 26th August from 11am Eastern Time. For those who cannot attend on the day, all content will be available to watch online post-event.

John D’Adamo, head of US sales at VenuIQ, said: “As the event industry continues to evolve in 2021 with the Delta variant, planners are still looking for ideas and inspiration to create incredible events.

“We hope this unique event with a variety of content will accomplish that, providing a forum for industry networking, and will showcase some of the great aspects of VenuIQ’s web platform like speaker Q&A, chat, and 1:1 meetings.”

Headquartered in the UK, VenuIQ has hosted a variety of conferences, forums, and business events across the globe for clients such as Founders Forum, Marie-Claire, and Vonage. The platform has recently expanded into Europe and the US, with representatives based in Paris and Florida.

The business employs a team of highly skilled tech professionals, who support organizations with event management, bespoke platform design and feature requests.

For more information and to register your interest for the event, please visit:

https://live.venu-iq.com/register/viq-to-hybrid-and-beyond-us/delegate-registration