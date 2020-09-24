Leading food & beverage provider, Freemans Event Partners, appoints Client Development Director

Gloucester-based Freemans Event Partners, a leading food & beverage solutions provider in the events industry has appointed Jason Mumby as Client Development Director, a brand new role that will focus on shaping the sales strategy, pricing, and scoping of key areas for targeted, profitable growth for the family owned-business.

Most recently, Jason Mumby was Head of Corporate Partnerships at Costa Coffee where he and his team developed a significant corporate franchise business across the hospitality sector. Freemans Event Partners CEO, Stephen Freeman said: “Jason brings a wealth of experience to the role including working with major international brands. His appointment is part of our client portfolio strategy, where he will help new and existing customers deliver the most from their events. This is an exciting new chapter for Freemans Event Partners and I’m delighted he is going to be a part of it.”

Jason Mumby on his new position: “I am so excited about this role and the opportunity to work with major household names. Freemans Event Partners is one of the biggest brands in the events industry and I am keen to be part of their on-going success.”

Freemans Event Partners supports over 400 of the UK and Europe’s biggest events and venues, from Silverstone and Twickenham through to the European Tour, London Stadium, Boomtown and Victorious festivals. The group which began life in 1975 as a humble fish and chips outlet at Silverstone now delivers a multi-service event offering across bars, concessions, payment solutions, catering, logistics and brand partnerships.

The leading food and beverage provider has already worked with a number of clients to deliver events in a socially responsible way under the government’s sport pilot scheme and welcomes new opportunities across the UK for 2021 and beyond.