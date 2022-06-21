Leading events agency emc3 welcomes five new faces to the team after an incredible start to their year

With the launch of their repositioning, their new advisory board and the onboarding of 26 new clients, including names such as Twilio, Google, Gong and Miro, it’s fair to say that the year is off to an incredible start for emc3.

The creative event agency has just announced that they’ve onboarded five new specialists in their team, following a rapid increase in demand for their strategic services across the UK and USA.

Josh King, Sales & Marketing Director, said: “We’re in the middle of one of our busiest periods, having just created 16 events across 16 different cities for over 20,000 attendees—so it’s safe to say the industry is bouncing back stronger than ever. We’ve got an incredible team making this happen and in order to reach that next level of growth sustainably and ensure our team always has the right level of support, we need to continue building our team. I’m excited to welcome our new team members and look forward to seeing what they do with their roles!”

Those joining the events agency in the UK are:

Danny Comerford

Digital Marketing Executive Matilda Riley

Sustainability Coordinator

And those who have joined the team in the US, are:

Chad Johnson Senior Producer Diana Hustedt Senior Producer Brian Barber Event Producer

With the year off to an incredible start, and showing no signs of slowing, emc3 is currently hiring for a variety of roles. Check out the full list of vacancies at https://emc3.com/careers/