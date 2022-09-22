Leading creative agency emc3 has promoted their Sales and Marketing Director, Josh King, to VP of Growth

Sales and Marketing Director, Josh King has been promoted to VP of Growth at emc3. Joining the company as an Events Assistant back in 2014, Josh King has had a variety of promotions within the company, working his way across departments; transitioning from Events to Sales and Marketing Executive to Sales and Marketing Manager to Head of Business Development, to Sales and Marketing Director—and now, VP of Growth.

During his time with emc3, Josh King has learnt the business, and the industry, inside and out. Becoming a leading figure in his community, and a valuable resource for his clients and team. Winning Conference News Salesperson of the Year for two consecutive years, helping to generate £5m+ and onboarding some amazing new clients in the process, including brands such as Google, Notion and Gong.

Alistair Graham, CEO of emc3, said: “Josh exemplifies emc3’s company values; he is imaginative, helpful and most definitely a dependable force. He’s a real asset to the team and his network, and is a great example to his peers that if you take opportunities, work hard and constantly learn, the sky’s the limit! I am very excited for the future for him and for emc3.”