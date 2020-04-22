Launch of “#Eventprofs for Change” on Earth Day 2020

Earth Day 2020 (Wednesday 22 April) sees the public launch of a new group of #eventprofs on a mission to help accelerate the rate of change towards a more sustainable events industry.

With the current pandemic highlighting everything from pollution levels to our love of being in Nature, #Eventprofs for Change aims to empower individual event professionals to take action particularly on climate change through “Inspiration, Collaboration and Transformation”.

The campaign’s focus is to help people at all levels in the industry move from feeling powerless to powerful in the face of sometimes complex issues and competing priorities.

Ken Kelling from Sense of Purpose Coaching for #eventprofs said:

“Events can play a big part in helping to drive solutions for climate change. There’s some great examples out there and real passion for the issue. But we can – and need – to do more to empower ourselves as individuals, break down barriers and connect across boundaries. It’s about the beliefs and feelings we hold as much as the practical steps we can take.”

The campaign will provide a forum for #eventprofs to explore, learn, share and talk about what positive action they are taking but also look at what might be holding them back or getting in the way – from working with colleagues who are unwilling to make changes to how to cope with Eco Anxiety.

Rory Archibald, Head of Associations and Sectors at VisitScotland said:

“It’s not always easy to reconcile profit with the planet or the views of purpose-led millennials versus older generations, for example. We need to have difficult conversations as the pressure to take action is now. The urgency of our climate emergency is only going to increase so the more we communicate and collaborate with each other, the more we remove any blocks in the way”.

Felicity Cator, Head of EventLab at Hire Space said:

“We’re living in a really crucial time for climate action and recognising this can be overwhelming. Event organisers are frequently faced with intimidating facts and figures and the paradox of conflicting information and greenwashing, can feel like walking a tightrope. But as a community we can tackle those contradictions together and hopefully feel more knowledgeable and inspired to take positive action.”

The group has set up Facebook group – #eventprofs for change – which will feature interviews, virtual meet ups and shared resources highlighting people’s individual responses to climate change. Members of the group will also be available for workshops, meetings and talks for event-based organisations who would like to discuss the issues involved.

#Eventprofs for Change is keen to hear directly from individual event professionals who are interested in getting positive support and sharing experiences in speeding up the rate of sustainable change in the events industry.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/eventprofsforchange