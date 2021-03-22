Latitude Festival 2021 will run at ‘full capacity’, say organisers

The four-day Suffolk festival is due to take place at the end of July

Latitude Festival organisers have confirmed that this year’s festival will run at ‘full capacity’ provided “the prevailing situation in the UK is deemed safe”.

The four-day festival, which takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk on July 22-25, will feature performances from Lewis Capaldi, Bastille, First Aid Kit and Snow Patrol, with more still to be announced.

It was originally scheduled to take place last year but was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, it was announced that the event was expected to still go ahead but that cancellation insurance had been provided as a precaution. However, a positive update arrived 24 hours after Festival Republic confirmed that Reading & Leeds festivals will be going ahead this summer.

Now, in a statement shared on Latitude’s official website, founder Melvin Benn has said the festival is “all systems go”, following the prime minister’s announcement that there could be no limit on social contact in England by June 21.

We can’t wait to welcome you back to Henham Park for Latitude 2021 this July.



Planning is well underway and we’re working closely with the public health authorities to bring you the festival safely this summer. ❤️



“We’d like to reassure you all that we are working hard behind the scenes and will be following all government guidelines and legislation to ensure Latitude is safe for all,” he said.

“We are confident that our hard work in conforming to the protocols, plus the fact that all adults are due to have been offered the vaccine, plus the news of large-scale test events in April and May will mean that we really can go ahead.”

He added that on-site testing will ensure unvaccinated people are “clear before they enter the festival”.

In a list of FAQ’s following Benn’s statement, one asks whether or not the festival will run at a reduced capacity. The answer: “No,‌ ‌Latitude‌ ‌2021‌ ‌will‌ ‌run‌ ‌at‌ ‌full‌ ‌capacity‌ ‌as‌ ‌normal.”

Earlier this month, All Points East, Black Deer and Slam Dunk Festival all confirmed that they will be going ahead this year.

