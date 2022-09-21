Kru Live announces strategic hires to support its ambitious growth plans

Kru Live has appointed Anthony Lees (pictured) as group account director. Based in the UK, Lees will report to managing director Sarah-Jane Benham. Lees, formally an account director at Pod Staffing, will lead a team of 17 within Kru’s client account management division where he will advise on best practice and approach.

Benham, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Anthony to the team. It’s been a long time coming. We have always had a mutual respect for each other’s work and are fully aligned in our values. Anthony’s staff-focused mindset compliments our own in driving growth through investment in people. This will also help us maintain our high standards and personal touch as we continue to expand.”

Benham continued, “Anthony has a proven track record for helping clients achieve their objectives and has already had a positive impact on our business.”

Lees described his move as “A great opportunity to work with an award-winning and industry leading agency who have an established and talented team representing a number of high-profile agencies and brands”. He added, “I believe our values are aligned in delivering the best experiences for our clients whilst keeping our responsibilities and commitments to our brilliant staff. I am looking forward to continuing this ethos and helping the business to grow”.

The second appointment sees Ali Afzal join in a newly created Head of Staffing role. Afzal will be responsible for Kru Live’s Community; overseeing selection and casting, quality control, training and team welfare.

Sarah-Jane Benham, MD of Kru Live said, “Ali is passionate about increasing the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community within the events industry and as a fellow champion for change we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ali to the team.”

Benham continued, “Ali is an expert in staffing experiential and immersive events; he has an enviable network and exceptionally high standards. Ali leads a staff booking team of 10 and is tasked with maintaining high retention and engagement levels within our Kru Community.

Afzal said, “One of my first ever promotional jobs 12 years ago was with Kru. I’ve worked as an Event Manager and Producer in this sector across many projects for various companies, but Kru has by far always stood out for me. To now be a part of the Senior Leadership Team, helping to shape the future of our agency is a great privilege. I am passionate about inclusivity and diversity and know that Kru’s influence as a leader in our sector will help drive positive change industry wide.”