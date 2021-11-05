Konduko champions more data and better sustainability with ETL deal

Konduko, global event technology supplier and creator of the Intelligent Trade ShowsTM concept, has announced a three-year sponsorship deal with Event Tech Live’s (ETL) shows in London and Las Vegas.

The agreement will also see Konduko power ETL’s new Event Technology Marketplace which aims to be a single source for buyers looking to research and procure the technology they need to power their events. The marketplace launches in Q1 of 2022.

The leading event technology trade show brand, ETL consistently champions and supports innovations in the industry, a process that will benefit from the Konduko deal via the ‘Intelligent Trade ShowsTM’ concept.

Konduko’s technology promises an engaging, contactless experience for attendees at the two in-person shows, as well as providing a year-round solution through the Event Technology Marketplace.

As an Intelligent Trade ShowTM, Konduko will deliver even more, better quality data and business intelligence for both the exhibitors and the ETL organising team over the next few years. On top of that, Konduko’s patent-pending FollowMe product enables physical and digital attendees to share their experiences with each other.

Konduko will also support Event Tech Live’s drive for a more sustainable show format – no printed marketing materials are needed by exhibitors, these will be provided digitally and in real-time through the Intelligent Generation 4 Reader. Attendees simply collect information from their preferred exhibitors and this content can be viewed via Konduko’s new real-time attendee web app.

Matthew Harris, Konduko’s CEO and Founder comments: “The Intelligent Trade Show concept is an exciting development and we are pleased that the ETL team and their UK and US shows exhibitors and visitors will experience the benefits – in the amount of show intelligence they receive and/or in helping them to be more environmentally responsible.”

Adam Parry, ETL show organiser, comments: Events need to deliver a great experience for attendees, leaving them inspired and better educated, alongside driving ROI and engagement for sponsors and exhibitors. As an organiser, I want world class technology that enriches the experience and data while maintaining the straightforward, seamless manner that data can be obtained. Konduko’s tech enables us to continue our focus of delivering sustainable and contactless events. It’s a perfect relationship and another spur to our plans for the next three years.”