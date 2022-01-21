Konduko appoints senior leaders in 2022 kick-off

Konduko, the pioneer of Intelligent Trade Shows, has announced the appointment of Ade Allenby as global Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Innovation and Jeff D’Entremont as Vice President for Business Development in North America, as it continues to grow and consolidate its senior team following a strong 2021.

Konduko’s technology is helping event organisers across the world secure more value from their shows by delivering significantly better experiences for attendees and exhibitors, as well as by creating more event data. Ade and Jeff’s appointments will further support the business globally, as it delivers significant growth ambitions during 2022.

Talking about the new appointments, Matt Harris, Konduko Founder & CEO commented: “I’m very excited to welcome Ade and Jeff to the Konduko team.

“I have been working with Ade for six years and he absolutely understands the value Konduko can add to an organiser’s bottom line. He looks at technology through a different lens, just as Konduko does. Ade is joining our growing global team to assist in explaining Konduko’s business model to our customers around the globe.

“Jeff is a real asset for Konduko. His network, understanding and experience in the USA events market is second to none, and we are excited that he joins us at a time when Konduko is looking to make a big impact in this specific market.”

2021 was a successful year for Konduko – despite difficult trading conditions for the industry as a whole – as event organisers looked for proven solutions to enable in-person events to go ahead safely whilst at the same time delivering improved ROI.

Ade Allenby comments on his appointment: “Konduko understands the importance of helping organisers get the best possible value from their events. They are a technology enabler bringing knowledge and customer service that delivers growth and strategic success for their clients. I’m really keen to get to work building on Konduko’s previous successes to bring outstanding value to shows across the world.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jeff D’Entremont says: “It’s an exciting time for Konduko as we continue to grow our presence and operations in North America just as we have done in the rest of the world. I’m thrilled to step into this new role and be a part of bringing the next wave of event technology to our rapidly changing event landscape here in the US.”

A Konduko Intelligent Trade Show works by placing Smart Readers at trade show entrances, exhibitor booths and in seminars. These are pre-loaded with exhibitor or sponsor content that attendees can collect using their Contactless Smart Badges. In return, exhibitors receive attendees’ contact details and information about their interest profile. This ‘Digital Handshake’ is an entirely contactless exchange, which allows event organisers and exhibitors to make use of a range of in-depth, real-time data to support event delivery and better lead generation.