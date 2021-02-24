Konduko appoints new VP in marketing push for safe, contactless global event technology

Swiss-based contactless event pioneer, Konduko, has today announced the appointment of Mathew James as new VP for marketing and communications. Mathew will lead the award-winning company’s marketing effort in communicating how Konduko’s Kontactless Smart Events will allow the return of large exhibition events safely and successfully.

Talking about Mathew’s appointment, Matt Harris Konduko founder & CEO commented: “I’m pleased to welcome Mathew to the Konduko team. His relevant marketing, PR and brand development expertise will help us continue to grow.

“Mathew will revitalise our global marketing strategy, including clearly communicating the huge safety and commercial benefits of Konduko’s contactless technology for the world’s exhibition markets, as hybrid events become a permanent fixture of business in a post-COVID era.

“Contactless technology for events is here to stay. Not only does it reduce health risk factors, but it’s also already producing data insight that is driving more intelligent events that delivers significantly better ROI for organisers and exhibitors alike.”

Up until the end of 2020, Mathew was the Head of Brand at UK-based events specialists, Southawater Event Group, where was operational and strategic lead for brand marketing and communications across the Group’s five businesses, including leading UK venue, Telford International Centre.

Commenting about his appointment, Mathew James says: “I’m thrilled to be joining Konduko right now. The team has a clear business ambition for the future as well as industry-leading products that will help organisers, exhibitors and venues do more, better and safer business.”

A safe Konduko Kontactless Smart Event works by placing Smart Readers on entrances, exhibitor booths and in seminars. These are pre-loaded with exhibitor content that attendees can collect using their Kontactless Smart Badges. In return, exhibitors receive attendees contact details and information about their interest profile. This ‘Digital Handshake’, is an entirely contactless, COVID-safe exchange. Event organisers and exhibitors can also make use of a range of in-depth real-time data to support event delivery and better lead generation.