Knebworth House joins Lime Venue Portfolio

Knebworth House has become the latest venue to join Lime Venue Portfolio, extending the groups historic, heritage and country house options for event organisers looking for rural retreat-style meetings and events.

Situated in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, but with easy access to London, Birmingham and Manchester, Knebworth House is well known for its outdoor events. Now the venue is looking to attract more conferences and meetings, with incentive and team building space also ideal within the 250-acre grounds.

The venue joins Lime Venue Portfolio this month and will benefit from the group’s extensive sales and marketing support services, as well as access to the many event enquiries that flow through the portfolio’s central sales function every month.As part of the food and beverage proposition at the venue, carefully curated menus will feature seasonal ingredients from the Knebworth estate, grown within the vegetable and herb gardens, as well as Knebworth’s own venison.

“We’re already delighted to have Leeds Castle, Beaulieu, and Hever Castle already within the portfolio, now we have another of the nation’s great country houses,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “Again, this is about giving our clients choice within our portfolio, be it sporting stadia, attraction or heritage. But it’s also about genuine wow factor and giving them access to venues that can absolutely get delegates’ mouths watering from start to finish.”

Knebworth House has already been recognised for its proactive response to the Covid-19 crisis and has gone above and beyond government guidelines to ensure the venue remains Covid-secure. Alongside the ‘We’re Good to Go’ accreditation by Visit England, the venue has devised an 11-point health and safety strategy that Lime Venue Portfolio will adhere to alongside their own quality practices.