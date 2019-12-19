Lincoln Christmas Market is one of the oldest and most popular markets around, scooping award after award. With over 250,000 visitors, it is one of the biggest Christmas markets in Europe and EFS Europe has been involved in the festivities for the last 6 years. This year, over 2,500m² of EFS’s Temp-A-Path™ was installed within the historic city centre. The flooring, designed and manufactured by EFS, was supplied to protect the grounds within the castle from the massive crowds of visitors over the event’s 4-day duration and also critically during the site construction and dismantling.

Over 250 market stalls lined the streets around the city’s stunning Castle, whilst twinkling lights lead visitors through Castle Square to Victorian themed traders selling a wide range of festive food and drinks alongside handmade crafts and stocking fillers; all of which is wrapped up in a friendly welcome.

The event’s organisers chose EFS’s Temp-A-Path™ due to its lightweight nature, and the fact that the product could be easily navigated within the Cathedral walls. The ability to install the Temp-A-Path™ by hand allows the organisers to keep heavy plant machinery to a minimum, reducing the risk of damage to property, roads or footpaths. Temp-A-Path™ was also used to protect the grassed areas, reducing the cost of post-event clean up and maintenance. The product was also selected due to its anti-slip properties and its ability to allow drainage of any excess water.

Due to the surface ground being naturally wet, EFS’s Geo-membrane product was also installed beneath the Temp-A-Path™, helping to protect the ground from frost.

EFS Europe’s Managing Director, Jeremy Simpson, said: “Lincoln has grown consistently and we are delighted to have the event as a regular feature on our own event calendar. The fact that our products are made from lightweight plastic and the installation is done by hand means the risk of causing any damage to the Hallowed castle lawns is greatly reduced. These factors have played an important part in why we are selected to provide the temporary flooring year-on-year. The Christmas Market gives visitors and residents a truly festive experience, with a traditional, high quality event for all the family.”