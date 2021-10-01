Kate Hutchinson, founder & managing director of The Secret Event Service, wins at the Northern Leadership Awards

Kate Hutchinson, founder and managing director of national events agency, The Secret Event Service, wins the ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ Award at The Northern Leadership Awards, which celebrates individuals who are role models for their teams, and organisations that have raised the bar for competitors across the North.

The award recognises Kate’s inspiring business leadership and dedication to economic growth in the North, via corporate events.

As an emerging entrepreneur, Kate would advise other entrepreneurs to “always be ready to change”. She commented “We’ve had a rollercoaster of a year. For the last 18 months, our industry was decimated, and we’ve grown by an incredible 325% in that time”.

She’s committed to the events industry and her team, which is reflected in the way that The Secret Event Service carries out business.

Kate has embedded an empowering culture at SES, breathing life and fun into each day for her employees that leaves them feeling energised and wanting to do more for the company.

She has shown qualities of extraordinary leadership before and during these uncertain times and everything that she does demonstrates a positive impact and purpose in one way or another.

The last 18 months have been incredibly turbulent, with many brilliant businesses sadly having to close their doors or let talented staff go.

By expanding her services beyond live events, quickly adapting to a digital-first approach and catering to the new online world of events, Kate’s amazing leadership secured her teams with jobs, created additional permanent roles, plus provided work for a network of dedicated freelancers.

Kate commented “It is an unbelievable honour to have been nominated and absolutely humbling to have won such a prestigious award! It’s been such a challenging year for our sector and the wider business community. To get through the last 18 months, my team and I harnessed our creativity and agility to adapt quickly and serve our clients, existing and new. We are grateful to them all for their trust in us and it’s fantastic to see all that hard work pays off, not only in maintaining a growing business, but by being recognised in these highly respected awards.”

Kate would like to thank the judges for giving their valued time to recognise the Northern Leaders and would also like to congratulate everyone who won an award and was shortlisted.