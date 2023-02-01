Family-friendly immersive experience sells almost 315,000 tickets

Exhibition becomes ExCeL’s longest running in-hall event at 137 days

Experience records highest ever advance ticket sales beating eight previous JWE locations

Event scoops “Best Visitor Experience” honours at Access All Areas Awards

Success establishes ExCeL as one of London’s largest immersive event venues

Jurassic World: The Exhibition, hosted at London’s largest event venue ExCeL, has achieved ‘dino-mite’ success after the immersive experience sold almost 315,000 tickets during its tenancy – making it one of the highest attended Jurassic World exhibitions in Europe.

The family-friendly dinosaur experience, which is based on one of history’s most iconic movie blockbusters, has also become ExCeL’s longest running event at 137 days after opening its doors last August and concluding earlier this month.

Staged over 20,000 square-foot, the exhibition led audiences of all ages on an immersive experience inspired by scenes from the beloved film. Even before it opened, the exhibition recorded its highest ever advance ticket sales beating those from its previous eight locations.

More recently, the exhibition was also recently crowned winner of ‘Best Visitor Experience 2022’ at the Access All Areaawards where it was shortlisted alongside nominees such as Isle of Wight Festival, BST Hyde Park, and Westival.

Damian Norman, Head of Live Events at ExCeL who helped bring the exhibition to the venue, said: “Jurassic World: The Exhibition was ExCeL’s first immersive experience and was more than a year in the making. For it now to be one of the franchise’s most successful locations is a real honour and a testament to this proof of concept.

“Visitors came from all over the UK and even the world to see it, showcasing the appetite for London and live attractions, and something we now want to build on with other major immersive experiences in the pipeline.”

James Cassidy, COO at FKP Scorpio Entertainment, added: “To build, launch and sell 314,000 tickets in less than six months is a tribute to the incredible focus and effort from all the teams involved. This was a huge production, and we thank the ExCeL team for helping make the exhibition a great success.”

ExCeL, which was recently certified carbon neutral and hosts up to 400 events per year – will continue its packed schedule for 2023 including the likes of MCM Comic Con, the all-electric race series Formula E and medical association PCR London Valves.

For more information on ExCeL visit www.excel.london