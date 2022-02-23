Julie’s Bicycle announces further investment in The Creative Green Tools from Arts Council England and the expansion of its digital team

Julie’s Bicycle are thrilled to announce they have secured further Arts Council England investment through the National Lottery Project Grants funding programme to expand and build upon their innovative Creative Green Tools platform.

Launched 12 years ago, Julie’s Bicycle’s Creative Climate Tools (formally known as Creative Green Tools) are globally recognised as the leading online environmental reporting tools designed specifically for the Arts and Culture sector. This unique set of tools is helping to drive international creative climate action.

The Creative Green Tools underpin the Arts Council England’s flagship world-first environmental reporting programme for more than 800 annually funded organisations – currently in partnership up until March 2023. Beyond this programme, the free tools are used internationally by thousands of organisations across 50 countries.

The tools, to be renamed the Creative Climate Tools, will provide an interactive, user-friendly experience, on an open-source and more collaborative platform and will include carbon budgeting, planning, and integrated access to guides and learning resources.

2021 saw Julie’s Bicycle collaborate on the Tools with partners in Canada, Germany, Ireland and across the EU with IMPALA, the European independent music companies association, and Live Nation’s Green Nation; together strengthening the international response to the climate crisis.

Alison Tickell, Director of Julie’s Bicycle, said:

“A decade of data-gathering and collective cultural learning has generated credible and robust evidence, but giving the Creative Climate Tools and online learning significant investment is something we’ve wanted for a long time in order to take them to the next level. The new tools and online learning that this Arts Council England investment triggers will enable us all to move faster together, confident in the knowledge that we are making a difference.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said:

“Now more than ever, Environmental Responsibility remains a core focus across the creative sector. We aim to continue supporting creative and cultural organisations across the country to take tangible action to care for the climate however they can. Thanks to the ongoing support of National Lottery players, the expansion of Julie’s Bicycle Creative Climate Tools provides practical guidance which encourages collaboration, confidence and ambition in the urgent response required for the climate emergency.”

Julie’s Bicycle are delighted to announce new appointments within the senior team and the expansion of their digital team to support these infrastructural developments.

Julie’s Bicycle’s commitment to working within the music sector continues to deepen, with former Sector Intelligence Lead, Chiara Badiali, being promoted to a dedicated role as Julie’s Bicycle’s Music Lead.

Chiara Badiali said:

“Our purpose at Julie’s Bicycle has always been to support individuals and businesses to translate energy into action with ambition, ethics, and scientific integrity – this new team is here to meet the urgency of the current moment and put climate at the heart of the music industry.”

Julie’s Bicycle has worked closely within the music industry since it was founded in 2014 and Chiara Badiali has always been at the heart of that work. This role will continue the development and support the increasingly strong momentum around climate action in the music sector and further implement Julie’s Bicycle’s expertise in this area.

Chiara will be supported by newly appointed Richard Phillips who joined Julie’s Bicycle in January 2022 as a Climate Change and Sustainability Specialist for Music.

Previously, Richard worked as a Sustainability Consultant delivering impactful projects in the areas of community investment, environment and strategy for multinational companies across a range of sectors.

To manage the implementation of the new Creative Green Tools platform and develop JB’s digital portfolio, Paul Griffiths joins Julie’s Bicycle as Product Lead bringing expertise from over 15 years of delivering digital products within the third sector. Paul is an experienced leader in developing digital products in the areas of peace building, poverty reduction, health care, education and campaigning organisations across Europe and the Global South.

Over the last year, Julie’s Bicycle have also collaborated with the cooperative, We Are Open who have supported the team with the development of their digital strategy.