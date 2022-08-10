Julie’s Bicycle announce speakers for event about creative climate leadership – ‘We Make Tomorrow’

WE MAKE TOMORROW’ A day for creativity, community and connection – 13TH OCTOBER 2022 with Cecilia Vicuña; MAIA; Gillian Burke, Saleemul Huq, Anthony Simpson-Pike, and many more.

We Make Tomorrow 2022 is an immersive summit inviting people to connect with projects, individuals, and ideas that are making change and leading on creative climate action. We Make Tomorrow will bring together climate justice innovators from around the UK and across the globe to share experiences, stories and performances. Join us to celebrate the tenacity, care, creativity and courage of climate leadership, and be inspired to reimagine the possibilities for a fairer future.

A month ahead of the COP 27 climate talks, this event will explore some of the alternative ways we could spend our time, be in our communities and care for our places. Artists and activists include Cecilia Vicuña, Gillian Burke, Ahdaf Soueif, Saleemul Huq, Nathan Thanki, Magid Magid, Fehinti Balogun, Eric Njuguna, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Emma Blake Morsi, Alistair Gentry – and many more.

This interactive summit will incorporate artistic performances, workshops, cultural showcases, lively panels, screenings, plenty of space for discussion, networking and reflection and a Changemakers retreat space throughout the day.

Our creative partners providing artistic, musical, practical and theatrical interventions throughout the day include: social justice creatives MAIA, neighbourhood economics lab Civic Square, cross-cultural folk music curators, Nest Collective, and critically acclaimed dramaturg, Anthony Simpson-Pike. Climate activist and school climate strike coordinator Noga Levy-Rapoport will MC the day.

Additional Friends and partners include: Birmingham Museums Trust, Craftivist Collective; Climate Heritage Network, Culture Declares Emergency; Happy Museum; LIVE Green; May Project Gardens, Music Declares Emergency, National Museum Director’s Council; and Theatre Green Book; alongside many of Julie’s Bicycle’s Creative Climate Leadership alumni.

SESSION THEMES FOR THE DAY INCLUDE:

We need one another

What is needed now? A conversation about leading climate action with care, honesty, and respect.

Making justice work

What can be learnt from those who’ve stepped up against the odds to take action on climate, changing the conditions around them?

Funding climate justice

Does financial decision-making reflect values that integrate justice? Exploring principles and frameworks for funding climate justice in our work.

Our place in the world

Learning from local placemaking that tackles creative climate action, leveraging our role as cultural catalysts in local climate policy and civic activism: when to step up and when to step aside?

We don’t care when your net zero target is!

How do we challenge the ‘net zero’ tag without losing the critical 1.5 degrees limit on warming? What imaginative responses might culture make to reach net zero locally, nationally and globally?

Adaptation and upheavals

How can cultural organisations respond to social and physical upheavals, adapt, thrive and build resilience to climate impacts?

Seeing the big picture: creative climate justice

How do we practice solidarity and connect injustices to build equitable, healthy, and regenerative systems for our planet, here and internationally?

Making space for wellbeing

What does personal resilience mean, and what makes a caring, healthy environment in which we can thrive?

A legacy that matters

Creating legacies now: which frameworks and relationships can support ongoing change?

—

“Culture is, at last, being understood as the life-blood of climate action. We Make Tomorrow will bring together creative climate pioneers who are speaking to truth and inspiring action, showing why every single one of us is needed”. – Alison Tickell, Founder and Director, Julie’s Bicycle

“We Make Tomorrow demonstrates the far reaching, dynamic approaches creative individuals and organisations are taking in the face of the climate crisis. We’re excited to support an event which puts culture and cultural leadership at the forefront of the climate emergency conversation. It paves the way for the future we can create if we act on our environmental responsibility now.” – Nicola Saunders, Director, Business Innovation & Environmental Responsibility, Arts Council England

“We Make Tomorrow is a call to action and a space for re-centering the way we approach the future right now. It’s a space for imaginative rewilding. As we see the effects of the climate crisis get clearer every day, we know that we must act now to build the future everyone needs. I’m so excited to be working with Julie’s Bicycle on this creative intervention asking us to make the tomorrow we want.” – Anthony Simpson-Pike, Theatre Director, Dramaturg & Writer.

We Make Tomorrow Ticketing Information:

The venue is wheelchair accessible, and there will be live subtitling and BSL available throughout the summit. Guide dogs are also welcome in the venue.

Tickets are limited to 300 physical tickets with digital tickets also available for anyone wishing to join online. Early bird tickets are available until 12th August.

Ticket Booking Link: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/we-make-tomorrow-2022-tickets-360471418717