Jonas Event Technology: Experts in event registration exhibiting at Event Tech Live Stand 1404

Jonas Event Technology (JET) remove the stress of event registration so event organisers can focus on everything else. With nearly 30 years of experience in the events industry, JET have always strived to offer the best service to their clients, often going above and beyond in assisting organisers with delivering their events. With the backing of Jonas Software, JET are able to offer rapid product development and innovative technology so their clients have access to industry leading solutions that match the friendly, personal service JET have always provided.

JET have invested heavily in their development roadmap and now offer a suite of products that help event organisers get the best event registration experience for themselves and their attendees. Their JET Forms are arguably the best in the business, with smart validation, intuitive seminar planners and useful integrations. JET’s onsite technology has been completely revamped and they use the latest equipment to offer a seamless visitor experience. With their JET Onsite service, including JET Enter, they offer real-time data to organisers, whilst the Engage Scanner app allows exhibitors to capture the information and leads they need to make their time at the event a success. All pre-registration, onsite and post-show data is displayed in the JET Reporting back-end system giving organisers a clear insight into their data and provides the best way to analyse all of the information available to them.

The above is their core offering but, having spoken to their clients and listened to their pain points and requirements, JET now offer additional products which are of real use to event organisers. They have email marketing software, JET Connect, which rivals all major email marketing platforms and will soon fit seamlessly with all of their products. JET Data, their data management system, can store all organiser data in a safe location and manage visitor preferences. Finally, JET Insight, is an NPS survey tool that gathers feedback on the event to better inform decision making for the next one.

Jonas Event Technology are an award-winning provider of event registration at trade exhibitions, consumer events and conferences and strive to offer their clients the best event registration experience, pre, during and post event. Keep updated by following their blog, and come and see them on Stand 1404 to discuss how they can help make your next event the best one yet.

Advertisement

Visit Jonas Event Technology at Stand 1404 at Event Tech Live London between 3rd and 4th November

SPONSORED CONTENT