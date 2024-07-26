Jonas Event Technology expands to APAC

Jonas Event Technology (JET), an event registration company that provides streamlined registration solutions to organisers of exhibitions and conferences, is excited to announce its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

To facilitate this change, JET onboarded Hana Jamalludin, a Singapore-based business manager to be the company’s first-ever APAC representative and oversee our client connections across the continent.

Oliver Smart, Managing Director at JET, expressed his thoughts on expanding the team and JET’s global reach. “We are thrilled to expand to the APAC region. After years of planning, we have established permanent roots in the APAC area, starting with our Singapore-based Business Manager, Hana Jamalludin, who is responsible for regional business operations and management. We believe that our presence in APAC will help us to better serve our clients and partners on a global scale.”

On top of JET’s venture to APAC, the event registration provider is also pleased to announce its membership with the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS). This membership highlights JET’s dedication to contributing to the development and growth of the events industry in Singapore and beyond.

Hana Jamalludin, Business Manager at JET had this to say about the company’s SACEOS membership: “We are excited to embark on this new chapter of growth and to join SACEOS as members. Our membership in SACEOS further underscores JET’s commitment to industry excellence and professional development in APAC.”