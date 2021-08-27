Job opportunity: Vice President Business Development – North America Open to candidates globally.

Role

Vice President Business Development – North America Open to candidates globally.

Overview

Konduko is seeking several experienced, senior sales professionals with extensive experience of the event sector to join our global sales team and aggressively expand our market share within the North American market.

Initially, this role will be based in the United Kingdom with the successful candidate eventually relocating to the continental United States.

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to join an established, successful and rapidly expanding technology supplier serving the exciting global events sector.

Advertisement

Konduko has been operating in the US for six years, and as a consequence, the successful candidate will start with momentum and will be joining a strong team, with a strong product to sell.

Company Information

Established in 2013, Konduko is a global event technology supplier headquartered in Biel, Switzerland.

Konduko provides a contactless and machine-learning-driven-digital audience engagement platform which is used on some of the most prestigious and largest trade shows and exhibitions around the world.

Our service empowers attendees to collect content and share contact information digitally, reducing an event’s carbon footprint and providing a safe environment within which to share ideas and network.

Improving the attendee experience generates six times more leads for commercial sponsors whilst our wholesaler model allows organisers to generate profit from implementing the Konduko service.

Konduko holds global relationships with global event organisers, for example RX (Reed Expo), Informa, Clarion Events, and many industry associations in the USA.

The Successful Candidate

You will be a highly motivated, intelligent and a strategic senior sales professional with the drive required to expand upon the sales engine that has been built by the senior sales team Konduko in the past seven years.

This role will require the successful candidates to work closely with the senior team to help guide our regional strategy.

The sales cycle will involve engaging with multiple influencers at portfolio and C-Suite level, working the in short term to close off single event projects whilst working toward securing enterprise level agreement for multiple events.

You will be a true “Pro” salesperson, constantly striving to refine and expand upon your knowledge. You will be an expert at opening new business conversations, building value, objection handling, closing opportunities, negotiating meaningful partnerships and leveraging wins to open new opportunities.

Konduko is a family-style business serving a global community who value honesty, customer service and have a “show must go on” attitude toward problem solving, no matter how daunting the challenge. The successful candidate must be a good cultural fit for our team and community of partners.

Required Experience

Minimum of five years, but preferable ten+ years of experience working within the events sector as an event technology supplier and/or organiser of events (B2B/C exhibitions and/or conferences).

Minimum five years of experience working in a senior sales leadership position, motivating teams to hit against revenue targets and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Excellent presentation communication skills are a must with the ability to create detailed sales proposals, tailored to each opportunity and buyer persona.

Experienced working with programmes such as MS Excel, MS Word, MS PowerPoint and/or Keynote.

Excellent networking skills are required.

Desirable Experience

Bilingual in either Spanish would be advantageous.

Candidates with either Canadian or United States citizenship. If not, Konduko will facilitate the relocation at the correct time

Experienced working with HubSpot: CRM, Sales Lead Management and Marketing Automation tools.

Targets & Responsibilities

Generate significant new business opportunities primarily at trade shows

Build and nurture a pipeline of opportunities providing weekly reports against targets to the senior leadership team.

Sell Konduko using face-to-face, telesales, web presentations, exhibiting at trade fairs.

Act as a brand ambassador for Konduko in the North American market.

Manage your time to service organisations operating within all time zones of the continental United States.

Base Salary & Commission Structure

Base salary per annum; up to $350,000 OTE per annum.

Employee Benefits

Konduko operates a work-from-home model allowing team members to enjoy a fantastic work/life balance.

The role will require occasional international travel, often to the continental United States, a great perk of the role for those with a passion for experiencing difference cultures and meeting new people.

Konduko provides 31 days annual leave, plus a bonus day for your birthday. The allowance includes public holidays in the UK and, upon relocating to the United States, Public holidays.

UK pension contributions scheme. 401K Scheme upon relocation to the United States.

Health Insurance to be provided for your family upon relocation to the United States.

Team members will be provided with a company laptop.

Applications

Please send a covering letter and a copy of your resumé/Curriculum Vitae to info@konduko.com