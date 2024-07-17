Job opportunity – Sustainable Events Assistant

Job Title: Sustainable Events Assistant

Type: On-site

Company: Sustainable Workspaces

Hours: Full time

Location: London, England, United Kingdom

Description

We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Events Assistant to join our team. The Events Assistant will work closely with our Events Sales Manager to handle enquiries, support event logistics, and ensure the smooth execution of all events hosted within our space.

Currently we are operating one site in London’s County Hall (opposite Westminster), a 40,000 sqft co-working space dedicated to sustainability and climate tech innovation. With over 1000 entrepreneurs and innovators, this unique space is designed to inspire creativity and collaboration in a purpose-driven environment.

A typical day for this new role could include setting up spaces for a diverse range of events, checking the events inbox and responding to enquiries, building proposals, running a tour of our workspace, meet and greet hosts, troubleshooting AV issues.

The role

This highly innovative and collaborative environment provides an exciting opportunity for candidates with high energy. Reporting into the Events Sales Manager, the Events Assistant will be responsible for running events end to end, from enquiry stage to operationally being on hand on the day.

You’ll be engaging with innovative climate tech start-up members of our ecosystem to corporations such as the World Economic Forum, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and Barclays.

Your key responsibilities:

Assisting in planning and executing event logistics, including but not limited to room set up, catering arrangements, equipment rentals, and coordination with vendors. Ensuring everything is perfect from the moment the event host/first guest arrives.

Making every client feel valued and supported. You’ll be the friendly face ensuring they are looked after and receive great customer service from start to finish.

Handling the events inbox with finesse, responding to enquiries swiftly and professionally. Maintaining clear and effective communication with all stakeholders.

Keeping our bookings calendar up to date, updating event databases, preparing event materials, and generating post-event reports.

Assisting the Events Sales Manager with the planning and execution of large scale and complex events.

Always be one step ahead, anticipating needs and preparing for upcoming events, and resolving any issues that may arise on the day.

Regularly maintaining and tidying meeting rooms to keep them in a presentable condition.

Contributing to and helping to establish efficient events procedures to streamline operations.

Requirements

/ We expect you to have

1+ year events experience

A natural ability for organisation, with a high attention to detail

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

An energetic mindset and proactive ability for problem solving

An ability to build relationships with start-ups and large corporates at all levels of seniority

Flexibility to work evenings and weekends as required by event schedules, with the occasional requirement to cover the front desk, serve canapes etc.

/ Desirable

An interest in sustainability and a commitment to integrating sustainable practices into event planning and execution

Knowledge of AV equipment and Tripleseat event platform, or similar

Ability to add a creative element to the event schedule

A desire to attend exhibitions to represent Sustainable Ventures

Benefits

/ Additional Details

Hours: Office based 5 days a week (with 1 work-from-home day per month). Part of the role includes covering front desk duties, and availability to cover evening events

Remuneration: £27,500-£29,000 per annum

Based: London

/ Benefits include

25 days Holiday + Bank Hols

Monthly Wellness Day (rest & recharge)

Paid Sick Leave + Private Health Insurance Scheme

Enhanced Pension Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme + Octopus EV Lease Scheme

Discounts on sustainable brands in our ecosystem

Monthly Lunch & Learns

As you grow with us, you can access additional benefits, including a Learning & Development allowance; enhanced maternity, paternity, and adoption leave & pay from 2 years’ service); and a monthly sabbatical (every 5 years’ of service).

/ Diversity

Our people are the heart of Sustainable Ventures. We’re an equal opportunity employer, committed to recruiting a diverse workforce and creating an inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves at work. The climate crisis is a social and inclusion issue, and we especially encourage applications from individuals underrepresented in the climate space. We welcome applicants with diverse experiences. We also welcome applicants who may have different experiences to those exactly specified in the application.

About Sustainable Ventures

We’re Europe’s largest ecosystem of climate tech startups. Following our recent expansion of our Central London headquarters, we’re focused on our mission to develop 1000 new businesses by 2025, and expand our operations across UK regions.

Our impact on the planet’s climate and its natural resources is being felt more often and by more people than ever before. It is clear that significant changes must be made to achieve the targets set by the IPCC and reach Net Zero by 2050. This presents the world’s biggest challenge and it is something that SV has been addressing since 2011. We believe in the power of commercial innovation to address the twin challenges of climate change and resource scarcity.

/ Application Instructions

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis.

/ Recruitment process

30 min phone screening interview

One-stage, in-person interview

