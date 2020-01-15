Job Opportunity: Silverback seeks new Midlands regional manager

Company: Silverback Events Ltd

Location: The Quadrant Business Centre, 3 The Quadrant, Coventry, West Midlands, CV1 2DY

Contact Details: www.silverbackuk.com | 08445617939 | 07595021939

Date Posted: 15/01/20

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: Salary potential – £40,000 plus (Based on experience)

Ref: SILM2

Contact: Diane Horner – diane@silverbackuk.com / Adam Jones – adam@silverbackuk.com

Company Background & Bio

Silverback provides support crew to the live events, TV & Film industry. Silverback provides premium crewing solutions throughout the UK and Europe, supporting some of the leading event producers in corporate events, exhibitions, festivals and official ceremonies. Silverback is looking for an ambitious individual to join the ever-growing team as a regional manager to run its Midlands Office that has grown by 25% in 2019.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

General Administrative tasks e.g. quotes, bookings etc.

Crew Logistics & Crew Management

Be responsible for managing the Midlands office team.

Ordering Office furniture, IT equipment, stationary etc. for offices when required

Managing Team undertaking email and paper-based marketing tasks e.g. Mailchimp / sending hard copy marketing

Business Development & Client CRM

People Management – Quarterly Reviews with senior managers

Keep the general office filing system up to date

Track monthly KPI’s for Midlands regional team

Company hospitality arrangements e.g. travel and hotel bookings when needed

Arrange crew chief meetings and provide notes as required

Ensure the maintenance of confidentiality and professionalism at all times

Knowledge, Experience, Personal Characteristics & Skills required

Proven experience in working in a fast-paced environment, supporting multiple stakeholders

Excellent IT skills – including Outlook emails, Office 365 Word/Excel/Skype

Extensive email/internet experience essential

Management/Team Leader qualification desirable

Excellent management skills

Leadership skills

Team player

Honest & Trustworthy

Driven and ambitious

Efficient and good time manager

Problem solver

Ability to implement change

Excellent interpersonal skills

Accountability and responsibility

Excellent communication skills

Flexibility

Submission Timeline

Cover Note, CV & Photo



1st Interviews







2nd Interviews Deadline 7th Feb 2020



21st Jan 2020 | 13:30pm

29th Feb 2020 | 10:00am / 14:00pm

10th/11th/12th Feb 2020 | 10:00am – 15:00pm



18th Feb 2020 | 10:00pm – 16:00pm



