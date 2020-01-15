Job Opportunity: Silverback seeks new Midlands regional manager

Company: Silverback Events Ltd
Location: The Quadrant Business Centre, 3 The Quadrant, Coventry, West Midlands, CV1 2DY
Contact Details: www.silverbackuk.com | 08445617939 | 07595021939
Date Posted: 15/01/20
Job Type: Permanent
Salary: Salary potential – £40,000 plus (Based on experience)
Ref: SILM2
Contact: Diane Horner – diane@silverbackuk.com / Adam Jones – adam@silverbackuk.com
Company Background & Bio
Silverback provides support crew to the live events, TV & Film industry. Silverback provides premium crewing solutions throughout the UK and Europe, supporting some of the leading event producers in corporate events, exhibitions, festivals and official ceremonies. Silverback is looking for an ambitious individual to join the ever-growing team as a regional manager to run its Midlands Office that has grown by 25% in 2019.
Main Duties & Responsibilities
- General Administrative tasks e.g. quotes, bookings etc.
- Crew Logistics & Crew Management
- Be responsible for managing the Midlands office team.
- Ordering Office furniture, IT equipment, stationary etc. for offices when required
- Managing Team undertaking email and paper-based marketing tasks e.g. Mailchimp / sending hard copy marketing
- Business Development & Client CRM
- People Management – Quarterly Reviews with senior managers
- Keep the general office filing system up to date
- Track monthly KPI’s for Midlands regional team
- Company hospitality arrangements e.g. travel and hotel bookings when needed
- Arrange crew chief meetings and provide notes as required
- Ensure the maintenance of confidentiality and professionalism at all times
Knowledge, Experience, Personal Characteristics & Skills required
- Proven experience in working in a fast-paced environment, supporting multiple stakeholders
- Excellent IT skills – including Outlook emails, Office 365 Word/Excel/Skype
- Extensive email/internet experience essential
- Management/Team Leader qualification desirable
- Excellent management skills
- Leadership skills
- Team player
- Honest & Trustworthy
- Driven and ambitious
- Efficient and good time manager
- Problem solver
- Ability to implement change
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Accountability and responsibility
- Excellent communication skills
- Flexibility
Submission Timeline
Cover Note, CV & Photo
1st Interviews
2nd Interviews
Deadline 7th Feb 2020
21st Jan 2020 | 13:30pm
29th Feb 2020 | 10:00am / 14:00pm
10th/11th/12th Feb 2020 | 10:00am – 15:00pm
18th Feb 2020 | 10:00pm – 16:00pm