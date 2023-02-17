Location: Central London

Salary: £32,000 – £41,000 DOE + profit share (OTE £34-46K OTE)

Job code: 3627

To apply for this role can you contact chloe hope chloeh@albany-appointments.co.uk

We are looking for Event Marketers with varied experience to join a leading B2B Conference Company who deliver high quality conferences all over the world. This role will be working on their Life Science portfolio, with most of the events taking place in the US.

You will create and deliver strategic marketing campaigns to maximise the commercial opportunity for your events. You will utilise the full marketing mix to exceed lead generation, conversion, and revenue targets, balancing tried-and-tested activities with new ideas across all channels.

This role is open to various experience levels:

Marketing Manager: £34-41k (£37-46k OTE) – min. 2+ years’ events marketing experience

Senior Marketing Executive: £31-33k (£34-38k OTE) – min. 1+ years’ events marketing experience

Our client offer an unbeatable company culture, based on honesty and transparency. You only have to look at their unbeatable Glassdoor reviews to understand how much employees love to work there!

Benefits include annual personal learning budget (want to learn how to knit, surf, cook etc) hybrid working, social clubs, office yoga, running club, annual award dinners, unbeatable staff parties, monthly social events, annual leave that increases to 30 days with service, 1st class training & development, unlimited career opportunities and much more!

The Role:

Managing the data research process to target the right audience

Comprehensive and detailed campaign analysis to identify key levers

Effective email marketing, copywriting, data segmentation use

Leveraging affiliate marketing through speakers, sponsors, media partners and associations

Engaging social media strategy and management

Autonomy over marketing budget allocation at event level

About You:

Ability to fulfil marketing plans autonomously

Effective time management and prioritisation of short and long-term projects

Strong written communication skills

Able to apply copywriting principles to external marketing communications

Able to conduct basic data analysis to inform the direction of the marketing campaign

Excitement about driving commercial results through marketing

Understand the mission and values of the department and organisation

Experience of the following desired (but not required): Salesforce, Pardot, Google Analytics, Google AdWords

To apply for this role can you contact chloe hope chloeh@albany-appointments.co.uk

When you refer a friend or colleague to Albany and we successfully place them, we will send you experience day vouchers. Activities include: View from the Shard, Climb the O2, spas, glamping and hotels, fine dining, afternoon tea, cocktail making, cookery classes, Segway adventures, Zorbing, and much more!

If this job isn’t quite right for you but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career.

Please note, we cannot respond to all applications. Should you not hear from us within 28 days please consider your application unsuccessful on this occasion.