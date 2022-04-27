Job Opportunity: Production Hospitality Crew Lead (Continuous)

CSUN strives to be a destination workplace, where everyone understands that they belong to a community that is vital in advancing student success and providing exemplary service to all stakeholders. We foster an environment of success, both for our students and our employees. We have a relentless passion for celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as being an employer of choice. You will also have the opportunity to realize your own personal goals and be recognized for the work you do, and enjoy the unique value the CSUN community can offer. If this sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place. Learn more: https://www.csun.edu/about-csun.

Major Duties

Under general supervision, of the Production Administrator, the Productions Hospitality Crew Lead assists with the Artist’s / Renter’s backstage experience at The Soraya. The incumbent plays a key role in cultivating an excellent hospitality experience for visiting artists, guests and renters at The Soraya; may lead a small group of Hospitality Crew members before, during and after an event to ensure all hospitality goals are accomplished; and may substitute/fill in for Artist Hospitality Liaison as needed.

• Sets up and maintains catered events/hospitality according to Artist’s/Rental Client needs, observing all dietary restrictions and allergy considerations; moves and lifts furniture and catering equipment up to 60 lbs; maintains all hospitality, kitchen and service/dining area clean and organized, all while maintaining excellent customer service for Artist’s/Rental clients and their guests.

• Breaks down/ cleans up catered events/hospitality according to Artist’s/Rental Client needs; moves and lifts furniture and catering equipment up to 60 lbs; maintains all hospitality, kitchen and service/dining area clean and organized including washing dishes, breaking down tables, etc.

• Assists guest with finding their seats; offers directional or way-finding for guests from parking areas to theater venues and/or to various areas within the theater; sets out informational and/or directional signage, lobby tables, chairs, and/or benches; provides emergency instruction in the case of fire or earthquake to guest throughout the theater; demonstrates adherence to dress code when working events.• Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

• High school diploma or equivalent and one (1) year of full-time experience working in a fast-paced hospitality environment for a theater, hotel, restaurant, large assembly venue, or similar facility; two (2) years of Catering/ Food Service and Customer service experience preferred.

• CANDIDATE MUST POSSESS A VALID CALIFORNIA DRIVERS LICENCE.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

• Thorough knowledge of applicable procedures and regulations related to hospitality industry. Knowledge of proper food handling, sanitation, and safety in the work place. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, EventPro and Jolt.

• Demonstrated experience and/or skills in leading a group of staff on a task or goal. Demonstrated good customer service and public relation skills, with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, under pressure of deadlines and with a wide variety or personalities in the execution of events.

• Knowledge of proper food handling, sanitation and safety in the work place preferred. Displays a professional and personable attitude towards touring and venue personnel as well as any guest to the venue. Ability to lift 60 lbs.

Pay, Benefits, & Work Schedule

• Classification: 8820 – Community Service Specialist• The anticipated HIRING RATE is $17.32 per hour. The salary range for this classification is: $17.32 -$29.13 per hour.

• HOURS: Intermittent, on-call; hours and schedule vary.

• TEMP: This is a Temporary-renewable position, end date to be determined.

General Information

• Applications are currently being accepted to establish a Helper Aid POOL. Applications for these on-call positions will be accepted on a continuing basis through June 30, 2021 or until an adequate amount of applications have been received.

• A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed satisfactorily. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

• The person holding this position may be considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed satisfactorily. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

•CSU requires faculty, staff, and students who are accessing campus facilities to be immunized against COVID-19 or declare a medical or religious exemption from doing so. Any candidates advanced in a currently open search process should be prepared to comply with this requirement. To learn more visit our Matadors Forward site: https://www.csun.edu/matadors-forward/faculty-and-staff-fall-guidelines

Equal Employment Opportunity

CSUN is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, genetic information, medical condition, marital status, veteran status, and disability. Our nondiscrimination policy is set forth in CSU Executive Order 1096. Reasonable accommodations will be provided for applicants with disabilities who self-disclose by contacting Recruitment Services at 818-677-2101.

