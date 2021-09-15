Job Opportunity: Paid Media Specialist

Here’s a chance to join a leading performance agency in Glasgow at a time of global expansion across US, MENA, and Asia-Pacific markets.

We are looking for a Paid Media Specialist who has min 1 year+ hands on experience in Paid Media – Search, Display, Remarketing and Video campaigns on platforms such as Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, or Paid Social Experience on platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. You will work as part of the wider technical team, but in a squad of two on a day-to-day basis, supported by a Growth Manager.

We are growing rapidly and looking for smart, hardworking people to join our wonderful team. We have a number of job openings so there is no set closing date. Please get in touch with craig@tagdigital.co.uk for more information.

A Little About Tag Digital

We are a paid media agency that supports event organisers to reach their goals. This could be getting more people to an event, driving leads through 365 content or building awareness about digital products and training.

We lead the way in terms of innovation and process across search, programmatic and social. We use data to make decisions and can drive best in class results for our clients. Learning and innovation is important to us and we constantly look for ways to help our team improve and drive performance.

We operate a values driven culture which includes Growth Mindset, Get it Done, Relationships Matter & Be Proud. We are excited by people who share these values.

In such a fast moving category you need to have a passion for learning, a drive to deliver the best results and the ability to communicate well to clients across the globe.

We will provide training on all platforms and requirements to ensure deliverables are on point

A Little More About the Job (Responsibilities)

Building highly targeting PPC campaigns including search, remarketing, display and video on platforms such as Google Ads, DV360 and Microsoft Ads or on social – note we have availability on both search & social teams

Detailed optimising to deliver exceptional results as much as possible

We operate a 4 stage spring process – this will include media planning, campaign builds, reporting and budget management

Calls and meetings with key clients to talk them through results, optimisations and decision making – we have built the company one relationship at a time so it’s imperative our clients feel loved and results are delivered.

Learning and development – this is part of your job and also part of our competency framework is building up the next generation of talent which will be part of your role.

Commercial awareness – knowing what products we offer and ensuring clients are aware of what these are and the benefits

Delivering workshops – we want to build confidence at all levels of the company as well as build stronger client relationships – we will expect workshops to be delivered internally and externally so we foster our culture of innovation

Data and Insight – We want to understand data, benchmarking and what else we can be doing, our team are best placed to deliver this to us.

Communication – You’ll be comfortable to present your work to a broad range of stakeholders in person and with a range of digital tools. You’ll crave feedback and use it to drive new iterations which take our digital products to be stellar examples of design

Essential

You’re have a love for the world of digital and paid media, specifically search

1+ year experience managing campaigns on Google Ads or Facebook Ads

Understanding of analytics, reporting + excel

Completed Google Ads Certifications

Understanding of Google Ads interface and Google Ads editor

Keen to learn new systems

Desire to innovate and improve performance

Collaboration with your squad partner and wider team

You invite constructive criticism and respond positively to feedback

Appreciation of and commitment to champion our company values

Ready to be part of the team and wholeheartedly commit to company culture and building relationships

Desirable

Experience with GTM and Google Analytics and GA4

Experience with DV360 and Campaign manager

Experience with Baidu, Yandex or any other paid search platforms

Experience with data onboarding solutions

Location

Tag Digital is a leading performance agency based in Glasgow.

Salary Info

Competitive salary DOE.

Benefits

Competitive salary and benefits package

Flexible working hours

Pension scheme

35 days paid holiday per year

Travel opportunities

Competency framework that will develop your career, along with personal development plans

Raising money for charity – we’re all about giving back… and having lots of fun in the process.

Please send your CV to craig@tagdigital.co.uk to apply.